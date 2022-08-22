Premier League Weekend Roundup: Edouard Mendy's costly error, Trippier's brilliant freekick and Saliba's stunning curler, the latest weekend of EPL and it all.

Another weekend of Premier League brought along with itself another fill of thrill, excitement, comedy of errors, stunning goals and as always some brilliant football.

Chelsea grabbed a lot of attention last weekend after manager Thomas Tuchel was involved in a clash with Tottenham Hotspur's coach Antonio Conte. While Tuchel was supercharged in the game against Spurs, he had a rather subdued touchline experience this past Sunday as his club succumbed to a 3-0 loss at Leeds.

Mendy howler costs Chelsea

The highlight of the loss was Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's howler that allowed Brenden Aaronson to score the first goal of the match. It will not be an exaggeration if we say Mendy for sure will not be looking at the highlights of the match against Leeds.

Edouard Mendy's mistake was a costly one for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/JRryrvdUZW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 21, 2022

Edouard Mendy defending his goal

pic.twitter.com/apT7towblJ — Vᴅʏᴋ (@VdykCFC) August 21, 2022

Kepa is better than Edouard Mendy and you can't change my mind. A goalkeeper only good at shot stopping is basically useless. Kepa deserves to start & not sold. With a good defence he's one of the best keepers on the planet. pic.twitter.com/bueQnf2mPD — Aarush (@AarushCFC) August 21, 2022

Rodrigo, with his league-high fourth goal of the season, and Jack Harrison set each other up for the second and third goals, respectively for Leeds.

The team coached by American Jesse Marsch is up to third place on seven points from a possible nine having already beaten Wolverhampton and drawn at Southampton, where it squandered a 2-0 lead.

Newcastle give a scare to Man City

In years to come, if Newcastle are contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in football.

Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle dished out in the first half of a rip-roaring 3-3 draw on Sunday.

And when Kieran Trippier curled a stunning free kick into the top corner to put a rampant Newcastle 3-1 ahead in the 54th minute, it looked as if City were going to slump to one of their heaviest Premier League losses under Pep Guardiola.

@trippier2 "Kieran Trippier over the wall" what a absolute screamer of a goal #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/okD4SQFNGz — ⚫️⚪️ Peter Walton ⚫️⚪️ (@teddyWalton2325) August 21, 2022

However, City are the defending champion for a reason and goals in the 60th by Erling Haaland and the 64th by Bernardo Silva — following a wondrous pass from Kevin De Bruyne — salvaged a point that will be gratefully accepted by Guardiola.

Saliba stunner as Arsenal make it three from three

Arsenal made it three straight wins to open the season by beating Bournemouth 3-0, with Martin Odegaard setting the team on its way with two goals inside 11 minutes on Saturday.

The Norway playmaker converted a rebound in the fifth minute after Gabriel Martinelli's shot was saved and then lashed in a rising effort from Gabriel Jesus' lay-off.

Center back William Saliba curled in a third goal from the edge of the area with his weaker left foot to clinch another convincing win, after 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the opening round and 4-2 at home to Leicester last weekend.

Saliba's goal was clearly the best of the weekend.

Kane scores milestone goal Brazil great Ronaldo was a special guest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday and he was pictured holding up a replica No. 9 jersey with his name on it before the game between Spurs and Wolverhampton. By fulltime, it was the scoring feats of Tottenham's No. 10 that everyone was talking about. It was a milestone day for Harry Kane, who netted his 185th Premier League goal — all for Tottenham, making it the most by a player for a single club in the competition's 30-year history — to seal a 1-0 win.

West Ham struggling

After two better-than-expected Premier League campaigns under David Moyes, West Ham might be a set for tough season this time.

A 2-0 home loss to Brighton condemned West Ham to a third straight defeat to open the season. Perhaps it was to be expected, given Brighton has never lost this fixture in 10 previous Premier League meetings between the teams.

West Ham, which finished sixth in 2020-21 and seventh last season, have now lost 2-0 to Man City and 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and are in last place.

In other results, Everton drew 1-1 to Nottingham Forest, Leicester lost 1-2 to Southampton, Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 and Crystal Palace won against Aston Villa 3-1.

Manchester United will face Liverpool after Monday midnight.

