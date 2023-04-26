Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad Stadium has been built-up as the game to watch for months now. Manchester City have been on Arsenal’s heels for weeks but now is the moment when they could well and truly edge the Londoners. If this was a tantalizing game earlier, it is that plus crucial in deciding who wins the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the table, yet it is Man City who many believe have the title lose. Pep Guardiola’s team have two games in hand and hold home advantage in this mid-week fixture.

Arsenal could have been 11 points ahead of City but for three consecutive draws – latest coming to last-placed Southampton. Twice they’ve thrown away a 2-0 lead, against Liverpool and West Ham, to be held. On the weekend, it was Arsenal’s turn to stage a comeback from 1-3 down to draw 3-3.

It was a glorious opportunity to mount pressure on Manchester City who are competing for three trophies – Premier League, FA Cup (final vs Manchester United) and UEFA Champions League (semi-final vs Real Madrid).

“We really want it and we are going to show it again tomorrow night,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday, “but you have to deliver in the right moment the right performance, and it has to be perfection.

“Because that’s what this last level demands — absolute perfection.”

Except, Arsenal are far from perfect at the moment – especially in defence.

William Saliba’s absence due to a back injury has proved a massive blow. The Frenchman had been ever-present in the league prior to suffering the issue in a Europa League clash vs Sporting Lisbon.

Since, Arsenal’s number of goals conceded and big chances on offer to the opposition has doubled in five games compared to the first 27 games Saliba started.

“We have to look in the mirror because we gave three really easy goals away and when you do that it’s extremely difficult to win in this league,” said Arteta after his side’s struggles against Southampton.

“The confidence is there, it’s those moments that we need to cut back. At this level, we cannot give away the goals that we have given. It’s as simple as that.”

Allowing an extra inch to Man City could prove the difference against a ruthless attack led by Erling Haaland.

The reigning English champions have won all 11 of their games at the Etihad in 2023, scoring 43 goals in the process.

Haaland is just two goals away from matching the all-time Premier League record of 34 goals in a season and 50 in all competitions in his first year in English football.

Such is Manchester City’s strength that Riyad Mahrez, who scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-final on the weekend, is unlikely to start ahead of Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Man to watch: Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus will have a point to prove against his former club. The Brazilian departed after winning four titles in the last five years.

With concerns of Arsenal’s inexperience hurting them at this stage, Jesus is someone who can be the difference maker for the Gunners. He issued a rallying cry for his side to bounce back on the biggest stage.

“We have to manage ourselves to come back and be focused again and strong, because anything can happen from now until the end of the season,” said Jesus.

“Even if you don’t drop the points we dropped in the last games, nothing changes – it’s a final. Each game is a final, we have to face them like a final. This is the most important game of the season for us.”

Form

Manchester City: W W W W W

In the 2018-19 season, City ended the season with 14 straight wins to seal the title ahead of Liverpool by a point. In 2021-22, Man City went their final 12 games unbeaten, winning 10 of them. It allowed them to edge Liverpool by one point again.

City are producing similar kind of jaw-dropping form. They’ve been unbeaten in the last 16 games in all competitions, collecting 25 points from a possible 27 in the league during this period. The only teams to take a point off City in this period are Nottingham Forest.

In 2023, Manchester City have won all 11 of their games at home, scoring 43 goals.

Arsenal: D D D W W

Arsenal, meanwhile, come into it on the back of three straight draws but are unbeaten in 10 games. The Gunners had won seven straight league games, including three in a row by three-goal margins, to collect 24 points from 30 available.

What the managers said

Mikel Arteta said: “Yes, it’s going to be a tough night, and a challenge,” he told the club’s official website. “But, the opportunity is incredible for us.

“We knew from the beginning, [if] you want to win a Premier League [title], you have to go to Spurs and you have to beat them; you have to go to Chelsea and you have to beat them; you have to go away from home and you have to beat them.

“And this is what we do. And that’s why we are here. Now we have to go to City and you have to beat them.

“If you want to be champions you have to win those matches. It is as simple as that.”

“We knew from the beginning that City was the team to beat, probably with Liverpool because of what those teams have done in the last six, seven years and they fully deserve that credit.”

Pep Guardiola said: “We have had many months to arrive at this part of the league to have the chance in our hands.”

“Of course, they have it in their hands too, because if they win it depends on them. The destiny will be in their hands.

“But if we win, definitely the destiny will be in our hands. Then we still have seven games left.”

Head-to-head

Played 51, Manchester City wins 18, Arsenal wins 23, Draws 10.

At Man City: City have won 11 games, Arsenal have won 11 games

Arsenal haven’t won at the Etihad Stadium since January 2015. In the league, Arsenal have never beaten Guardiola’s City at the Etihad in six games (aggregate of 17-3).

WHAT-A-STAT

As per stats service Opta, if Manchester City beat Arsenal, they will have a 91% chance of winning the title.

Injury news

Both Manchester City and Arsenal are without key players going into the game.

Nathan Ake, who scored the winner between these two sides in the FA Cup, has not recovered from a hamstring injury.

For Arsenal, there are multiple concerns. Influential centre-back William Saliba is a definite absentee. The Gunners could also miss the services of Granit Xhaka, who also missed the Southampton game.

