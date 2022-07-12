Premier League: Manchester City midfielder Rodri extends contract till 2025
The midfielder joined City in 2019 and has led the side to back-to-back league titles since then.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder Rodri signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the English Premier League champion through the 2026-27 season, the club said Tuesday.
The Spain international has made 151 appearances for City since joining from Atlético Madrid three years ago.
"Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career," the 26-year-old Rodri said.
Here to stay! 🙌
We are delighted to confirm that Rodrigo has extended his contract until 2027! ✍️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/aIuKzDD4sY
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 12, 2022
The holding midfielder has helped City win back-to-back league titles and the League Cup twice during his three seasons at Etihad Stadium.
"Once you start winning big titles, you don't want to stop," said Rodri, who scored a career-high seven goals last season. "City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that's why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer."
City has added striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips to manager Pep Guardiola's squad this summer.
The team's title defense begins Aug. 7 at West Ham.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AIFF likely to have voting rights in state units for former India internationals
AIFF in a circular has asked for details from all former India internationals, who have played five games in national colours and have retired from active football for at least two years.
Premier League: Manchester City sign English midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United
City agreed an initial fee of £42 million for the England international, with a further £3 million to be added in potential bonuses.
Chelsea agree fee with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling: Reports
Sky says the England international forward will cost £47.5 million (452.75 crore approximately) whilst the BBC believe it is worth up to £50m (476.21 crore approx) including add-ons.