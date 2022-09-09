Premier League fixtures over the weekend, including Monday evening, have been called off after the Queen's demise on Thursday.

London: The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have confirmed that this weekend’s football fixtures will not go ahead as planned after the Queen’s death.

In a meeting on Friday morning, Premier League decided to call off fixtures on Saturday through Monday evening “to honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Earlier, the government officially told sports bodies that this weekend’s action could go ahead but left the final decision up to them.

England and South Africa’s third Test was suspended for Friday after no balls were bowled on the opening day (Thursday). Golf’s PGA Championship at Wentworth was also called off for Friday.

The BMW PGA Championship, flagship event on the European tour, was paused near the end of the first round on Thursday following the announcement of the Queen’s death.

The official guidance from the government makes clear that there is no obligation to postpone matches during the official mourning period but sports can switch timings on the day of her funeral.

Highlight Premier League fixtures over the weekend included Fulham vs Chelsea, Manchester City vs Spurs and Liverpool vs Wolves.

