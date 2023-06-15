Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence and vie for a fourth straight triumph away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

The fixture list announced on Thursday confirmed the treble winners will visit Turf Moor on August 11 to get the 2023/24 campaign going.

It will be the second time Kompany, who won the title on four occasions as City skipper, will faced his old side as a manager, with City winning 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City, who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the recently concluded season, are seeking to become the first English team to win four successive top-flight titles.

They Citizens dominated the Premier League in recent years, winning the title in five of the past six seasons.

Premier League debutants Luton Town will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Brighton the following day.

The other promoted side, Sheffield United, kick off with a home game against Crystal Palace.

The most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend will come at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool, with both teams looking to bounce back after disappointing seasons.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League, open at home to Nottingham Forest, while fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle host Aston Villa and Manchester United begin against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur will be away to Brentford.

Bournemouth host Europa Conference League winners West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.

In other key matches throughout the season: City, who finished five points clear of Arsenal last season, travel to the Gunners’ Emirates Stadium in early October.

Old Trafford will host the first Manchester derby of the season at the end of that month, with the champions meeting Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in late November.

The schedule, returning to normal after the 2022/23 season was interrupted by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, includes a mid-season break, which will take place in mid-January, with the 10 fixtures split across two weekends.

The season concludes on May 19, 2024.

Premier League fixtures on first matchday:

August 11: Burnley v Manchester City

August 12: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (1130), Bournemouth v West Ham, Brighton v Luton, Everton v Fulham, Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace, Newcastle v Aston Villa (1630)

August 13: Brentford v Tottenham (1300), Chelsea v Liverpool (1530)

August 14: Manchester United v Wolves (1900)

(with inputs from AFP)

