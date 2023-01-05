Bhupinder Singh Gill on Wednesday made history by becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi to serve as an assistant referee in the Premier League. The 37-year-old was part of the officiating team in the clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s Stadium.

Bhupinder followed in the footsteps of his father, Jarnail Singh, who oversaw more than 150 EFL games between 2004 and 2010 and became the first turbaned referee in English Football League history. Notably, Jarnail still serves as a referee in both the Combined Counties League as well as at Khalsa Football Federation (KFF) tournaments.

🗣️ “A very proud father!” Jarnail Singh Gill was proud of his son Sunny, who became the first British South Asian to referee an EFL fixture since his dad over a decade ago. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gr3DTjTtSM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2022

“This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I’m not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to. My family are also really proud and excited for me. I wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for my dad, who has supported me throughout my journey and been a role model for me. He’s taken leave from work to make sure he attends the game alongside my wife and son. It’ll be special to have them there,” said Bhupinder as quoted by ESPN.

“Hopefully this is another moment to help inspire the next generation to sign up to a refereeing course and get into officiating. My dream has always been to reach the top of the game, be a role model for future officials and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds into officiating, especially from a South Asian background just like me,” he added.

It is worth noting that Bhupinder’s brother Sunny made history earlier this season as he presided over a League Two match between Northampton and Hartlepool to become the first British South Asian referee since his father.

“I’ve achieved a dream” ✨ Sunny Singh Gill will become the first British South Asian to referee an EFL game since his dad Jarnail Singh pic.twitter.com/ik0Klidba3 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Howard Webb, who is the chief refereeing officer for Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the organisation in charge of overseeing refereeing in England, has applauded Gill’s appointment.

“Bhupinder’s appointment to the Premier League and the best league in the world will show an even greater audience about what’s possible for people from different backgrounds,” Webb, a former Premier League official, told Sky Sports News.

🗣️ “Its recognition for him as an individual” ✨ Referees’ chief Howard Webb says Bhupinder Singh Gill deserves his opportunity as he prepares to become the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in Premier League history tomorrow 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rLA6a3IXpl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2023

“It will give other British [South] Asian boys and girls an opportunity to see somebody who looks like them doing something that they thought wasn’t possible for them previously.

“It’s a great opportunity to use Bhupinder’s expertise in the capacity as a role model, but also for us to have his ability as an official – because he’s good at what he does. He’s going to deliver a great performance in the same way that Sunny does in the Football League.”

