Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will take on Switzerland in the second Round of 16 match of Tuesday’s doubleheader at the Lusail Stadium. Fernando Santos led Portugal out of the group stage for the fourth consecutive major tournament despite having lost to South Korea in injury time. Murat Yakin, who is managing Switzerland in his first international competition, ensured second place in Group G behind Brazil with a tense 3-2 win against Serbia.

In their last four appearances in the World Cup, Portugal has now reached the round of 16 for the third time in a row. However, they endured defeats on both occasions, losing to Spain in 2010 and Uruguay in 2018. On the other hand, Switzerland has also recently been a mainstay in the competition’s round of 16, having advanced to this stage in three of the previous four years. Although they last made it beyond this point in 1954, when they were crushed 7-5 by eventual bronze medalists Austria.

There have been 25 encounters so far between Portugal and Switzerland. Portugal has triumphed in nine of the contests, while the other has prevailed in two more. Their remaining five meetings have all resulted in draws. In their most recent meeting, which took place in the UEFA Nations League group stages back in June, Switzerland reigned 1-0.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland will be played on 6 December 2022 (on 7 December in India).

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland will start at 12:30 AM IST (7 December).

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland will be held at the Lusail Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also follow firstpost.com for the updated score.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Round of 16: Portugal vs Switzerland- Possible Starting XI:

Portugal: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo, B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes, Felix, Ronaldo.

Switzerland: Kobel, Widmer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.