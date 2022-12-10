Portugal will lock horns with Morocco in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup on 10 December at the Al Thumama Stadium. Fernando Santos’ side cruised to a one-sided 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the previous round despite their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo not being in the starting XI. On the other hand, Morocco recorded another upset this year, beating powerhouse Spain via a penalty shootout.

Portugal has bounced back remarkably after their shocking defeat against South Korea in the league stage. However, they have been doing remarkably well from the attacking perspective. The side has the joint-best offensive record in the tournament so far, scoring 12 goals in four fixtures.

Morocco has notched up the best defensive performance in the competition, allowing just one goal in four games, and will be aiming to put up another strong defensive performance. They have come out undefeated in their last five World-Cup games with their previous World Cup loss coming against Portugal in 2018. In their most recent eight games in all competitions, the Atlas Lions have also recorded seven clean sheets.

Portugal and Morocco have clashed two times previously with both of the matches being played in the World Cup. Each side has one victory to their name. While Portugal won 1-0 in their most recent meeting in 2018 riding on Cristiano Ronaldo’s lone goal, Morocco thrashed them 3-1 back in 1986.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco will be played on 10 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco will start off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Portugal and Morocco will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also follow firstpost.com for the live score.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Quarter Final: Portugal vs Morocco- Possible Starting XI:

Portugal: Costa, Dalot, Guerreiro, Pepe, Dias, Neves, Otavio, Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos.

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.