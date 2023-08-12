Ousmane Dembele moves from Barcelona to PSG on five-year deal
Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain from reigning LaLiga winners Barcelona for five years.
Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on a five-year deal worth €50.4 million. “I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club,” said Dembele on the PSG website. “I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”
PSG had expressed interest in signing the winger earlier but Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was averse to the move. The Catalans, however, accepted that the fee would ease the club’s financial issues.
Just when the deadline for PSG to bring the Frenchman to Parc des Princes had passed and the move looked dead, Luis Enrique said on Friday that the transfer was “99% done.”
“He’s not a PSG player yet, he won’t be here tomorrow. There’s a little something missing. Not 100%, but 99% he’s a PSG player,” Enrique said.
Dembele had joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar. He didn’t create the desired impact in an injury laden spell where he made 185 appearances and scored 62 goals. He departs after winning three league titles, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.
The player almost left Camp Nou last summer as a free agent but eventually reached an agreement to renew until 2024 with the buyout clause improved to €50 million.
With Barcelona cash strapped, the moves of Franck Kessie and Dembele coupled with partial sale of Barca Vision for €120 million will help the club register new signings and players who have had contracts renewed.
