Lionel Messi, known for his calm and letting his feet do the talking, had a rather tough time sticking to his character during the Inter Miami vs Orlando City clash after there were heated words, tackles and fouls.

In the contest they lost 1-3, Oralndo players jumped upon the opportunities to engage the Argentine physically. Although this wasn’t the first time he faced this, this time he wasn’t in a mood to have any of it.

On one occasion Messi responded to be tackled physically by shoving Oralandos’s Cesar Araju.

On another occasion, while both teams were making their way to the players’ tunnel, Messi was again caught firing away a few words to the opponents.

In the 83rd minute, he got into a spat with Felipe Martins and Messi’s teammate Leonardo Campana had to jump in to separate both.

Messi looking more angry and aggressive than netherlands game

Received Already a yellow🤣pic.twitter.com/NDMTBHNcYH — Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) August 3, 2023

The rare occurrence of Messi losing his cool was reminiscent of Argentina vs Netherlands match at the Qatar World Cup last year. Both the team in the bad-blooded clash indulged in multiple fouls leading to angry reactions by Messi.

Meanwhile, with the win over Orlando, Messi’s new club Inter Miami marched into the League Cup round of 16. Messi has so far scored five goals in three matches for Miami.