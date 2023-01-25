After the enthralling actions of the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar, now it’s time to begin the countdown for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, scheduled for July this year. The latest edition of the coveted tournament will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand. On Tuesday, Adidas unveiled the official match ball for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – OCEAUNZ – following a spectacular event organised in Sydney, Australia.

The ninth successive football produced by Adidas for the FIFA Women’s World Cup features patterns of blue and green colours which are inspired by the unique natural landscapes of both host countries. The graphics refer to Australia’s connection with the Indian Ocean as well as the vast mountains of Aotearoa New Zealand.

OCEAUNZ, which comprises designs by Aboriginal artist Chern’ee Sutton and Mori artist Fiona Collis, celebrates the cultures and traditions of tournament hosts – Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 brand identity, “Beyond Greatness,” embraces their artwork as well.

Speaking about OCEAUNZ, Franziska Loeffelmann, design director of football graphics at Adidas said, “Since the game is constantly changing, the OCEAUNZ was created with the goal of assisting players in adjusting to the pace and demands of modern football. We are extremely excited for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to take place in two fantastic host nations and for the women’s game to achieve new heights.”

FIFA unveiled the official match ball for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. From its use of AI to its overall design, here’s what you should know. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tCgOV0vlE3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 25, 2023



Adidas left no stone unturned to make the launch of OCEAUNZ special. A giant replica copy of the match ball was created to reveal the design at the launch event. A helicopter was used to tow the four-meter-diameter copy of OCEAUNZ over Sydney Harbour before finally landing on Bondi Beach. The final part of the event was held at Mark’s Park which had been converted into a quarter-size football ground. Furthermore, a panel featuring Cortnee Vine, Claudia Bunge, Jess Fox OAM, Ian Thorpe, Dan Carter ONZ and Sarah Hirini discussed the design of OCEAUNZ, the future of female athletes and championed the host nations.

The connected ball technology used at the Qatar World Cup 2022 is also incorporated into OCEAUNZ. This feature delivers accurate ball data that will be made immediately accessible to video match Officials. The cutting-edge connected ball technology contributes to FIFA’s semi-automated offside technology by combining player location data with artificial intelligence and providing video assistant referees with real-time and accurate information to support in decision-making.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be kicked off on 20 July with New Zealand squaring off against Norway in the inaugural match. The final game of the month-long tournament is slated to be played on 20 August.

