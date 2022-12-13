Brazil superstar Neymar cut a distraught figure after his team was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup following a defeat to Croatia in the quarter-finals. Brazil, the biggest favourites for the trophy, lost to Croatia in the penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

In fact, at the end of the normal time, the score was still tied 0-0. The first goal of the game came at the end of the first half of extra time with Neymar giving Brazil the lead. However, Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th minute.

The match then progressed to a penalty shootout where Croatia secured a 4-2 win as Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil.

Now, Neymar has shared his private WhatsApp messages with Brazil teammates Rodrygo and Marquinhos, showing support for them after the penalty misses. He also shared his messages with Thiago Silva.

“I decided to show (without their permission) these messages to show how much we wanted to win and how united we were”, Neymar wrote. “These were some of the many messages I exchanged with the group.

He shared a screenshot of his conversation with Marquinhos, in which he wrote, “One penalty won’t change what I think of you”.

Marquinhos, Neymar’s teammate at PSG as well, replied: “I really wanted it all to have worked out – it’s dreadful to think that penalty was an obstacle in our dream! But let’s go, we need to be strong, give time some time, and see what football has in store for us.”

“Only we know what we went through to be here, what we went through those days over there, that’s why it really hurts, the weight is big, but God knows what He does. If he gave me this it’s because I can endure it and carry on.”

To Silva, Neymar wrote: “We’re gonna have to keep going bro, sadly that’s how it is! I wanted a lot to give you this cup. You, me and Dani [Alves] deserved a lot… But God has our purpose and he knows everything.”

The Chelsea defender replied: “Brother, It’s harder than what I thought originally.

“I’m not holding up. I can’t believe we lost! Every hour that I remind myself makes me want to cry a lot…But I will be OK.”

In his message to Rodrygo, Neymar said: “Brother, I’m here to tell you that you’re amazing. The only people who miss penalties are the ones who take them. I already missed a lot in my career and I learned with all of them. But I never gave up, always tried to be better and improve in every way.”

Rodrygo replied: “Thanks, my idol. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sorry for anything and for delaying your dream as well. I hope you can continue with us, so we can win together.”

The semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup are set to start on 14 December (Tuesday late night). Argentina take on Croatia in the first semi-final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

France will face Morocco on Thursday in the second semi-final, at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.