The United States (USA) Men’s National Team and the Netherlands face off in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. With victories over Senegal and Qatar by scores of 2-0 and a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, Louis van Gaal’s team advanced to the knockout stage as the Group A topper. On the other hand, USA will be the underdog but have already displayed their potential in an impressive unbeaten run among Group B teams. They managed to tie with England and Wales 0-0 and 1-1, respectively, and then defeated Iran 1-0 to guarantee their entry to the next round.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

The Netherlands have continued their incredible run of making it to the round of 16 in almost every World Cup they have participated in since 1934. In the previous 32 years, they have only been ousted at this point twice, in 1990 and in 2006. The Dutch powerhouse has established an incredible 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions since being eliminated from Euro 2020 at the hands of the Czech Republic.

Looking at the USA, they will hope to register just their second World Cup knockout win in the nation’s history. Their previous and lone triumph came in 2002 when the Americans crushed Mexico 2-0 following a stunning performance.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA:

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA will be played on 3 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA will kick off at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watcch online and live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the USA will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also follow the score on firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.