Auto refresh feeds

GOAAAL! Nahuel Molina with the lead for Argentina, and that goal is assisted by Lionel Messi! Molina collected the ball from Messi precisely, and stepped beyond Daley Blind to launch the ball behind Dutch goalkeeper Noppert.

Nahuel Molina's goal is the difference between Netherlands and Argentina as the Albicelestes head to the half-time break with a 1-0 lead. Netherlands surely cannot be written off, and there's another 45 minutes left to play where anything could happen.

Memphis Depay of Netherlands manages to get the ball inside the box, and aims a shot towards the goal, but the scores still remain 0-0 in Lusail.

It's still goalless in Lusail between Netherlands and Argentina after the opening 20 minutes. Netherlands' Timber with a throughball forward for Bergwijn, but Argentina's Emiliano Martinez collects the ball from Bergwijn can get there.

Lionel Messi receives a good run, collects the ball towards the edge of the box. However, Messi's effort has gone in vain as the ball flies over the goal post.

Half an hour played, and the deadlock is yet to be broken

GOAAAL! Nahuel Molina with the lead for Argentina, and that goal is assisted by Lionel Messi! Molina collected the ball from Messi precisely, and stepped beyond Daley Blind to launch the ball behind Dutch goalkeeper Noppert.

Nahuel Molina's goal is the difference between Netherlands and Argentina as the Albicelestes head to the half-time break with a 1-0 lead. Netherlands surely cannot be written off, and there's another 45 minutes left to play where anything could happen.

The second half is underway! Will Netherlands be able to reply with a goal, or will Argentina double their lead?

Marcos Acuna misses the target for Argentina. He unleashes a pass to the penalty area but his effort is denied by the Dutch opposition. Just moments later, Netherland's' Daley Blind looks for a teammate to pass but the Argentinean defence respond to the danger quickly.

Lionel Messi wins a free-kick for Argentina, but his attempt goes above the crossbar. Score remains 1-0 in Argentina's favour but time is running out for the Dutch, with less than 30 minutes to be played. Substitution for the Dutch, as Daley Blind makes way for Luuk de Jong.

Preview: Argentina has recovered from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and now faces the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals.

For Argentina to win its third World Cup, expect Messi to provide the magic.

The problem is, however, Messi is no longer at his peak — even if his country remains as reliant on him as ever and he has managed to score three goals so far in Qatar.

Argentina’s fans have also played a part in inspiring the team.

“This is a unique moral boost. I’d like (it if) everybody could experience what a player feels when he sees all these people and thinks his country is behind him,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “They make you want to go out and celebrate.”

The Netherlands has been quietly effective in reaching the quarterfinals, winning Group A and then beating the United States 3-1 in the round of 16.

These teams have plenty of history in the World Cup, with Argentina beating the Netherlands in the final in 1978 and in the semifinals in 2014.

With inputs from AP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.