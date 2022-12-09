Argentina's Nahuel Molina, center, celebrates with Lionel Messi, right, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Preview: Argentina has recovered from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and now faces the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals.
For Argentina to win its third World Cup, expect Messi to provide the magic.
The problem is, however, Messi is no longer at his peak — even if his country remains as reliant on him as ever and he has managed to score three goals so far in Qatar.
Argentina’s fans have also played a part in inspiring the team.
“This is a unique moral boost. I’d like (it if) everybody could experience what a player feels when he sees all these people and thinks his country is behind him,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “They make you want to go out and celebrate.”
The Netherlands has been quietly effective in reaching the quarterfinals, winning Group A and then beating the United States 3-1 in the round of 16.
These teams have plenty of history in the World Cup, with Argentina beating the Netherlands in the final in 1978 and in the semifinals in 2014.
With inputs from AP
