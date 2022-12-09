FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE Score: NED 0-1 ARG Argentina look to build on lead

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina Quarter Final LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina. The winners of this contest will play Croatia in the semi-finals.

FP Sports December 09, 2022 23:34:20 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE Score: NED 0-1 ARG Argentina look to build on lead

Argentina's Nahuel Molina, center, celebrates with Lionel Messi, right, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:56 (IST)

63' Netherlands 0-1 Argentina 

Lionel Messi wins a free-kick for Argentina, but his attempt goes above the crossbar. Score remains 1-0 in Argentina's favour but time is running out for the Dutch, with less than 30 minutes to be played. Substitution for the Dutch, as Daley Blind makes way for Luuk de Jong. 

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:51 (IST)

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina 

Marcos Acuna misses the target for Argentina. He unleashes a pass to the penalty area but his effort is denied by the Dutch opposition. Just moments later, Netherland's' Daley Blind looks for a teammate to pass but the Argentinean defence respond to the danger quickly. 

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:40 (IST)

46' Netherlands 0-1 Argentina 

The second half is underway! Will Netherlands be able to reply with a goal, or will Argentina double their lead? 

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:24 (IST)

Half time Netherlands 0-1 Argentina 

Nahuel Molina's goal is the difference between Netherlands and Argentina as the Albicelestes head to the half-time break with a 1-0 lead. Netherlands surely cannot be written off, and there's another 45 minutes left to play where anything could happen. 

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:18 (IST)

Weren't we all impressed by Messi's pass! 

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:11 (IST)

35' Netherlands 0-1 Argentina 

GOAAAL! Nahuel Molina with the lead for Argentina, and that goal is assisted by Lionel Messi! Molina collected the ball from Messi precisely, and stepped beyond Daley Blind to launch the ball behind Dutch goalkeeper Noppert. 

Dec 10, 2022 - 01:02 (IST)

Half an hour played, and the deadlock is yet to be broken 

Dec 10, 2022 - 00:59 (IST)

25' Netherlands 0-0 Argentina 

Lionel Messi receives a good run, collects the ball towards the edge of the box. However, Messi's effort has gone in vain as the ball flies over the goal post. 

Dec 10, 2022 - 00:51 (IST)

20' Netherlands 0-0 Argentina 

It's still goalless in Lusail between Netherlands and Argentina after the opening 20 minutes. Netherlands' Timber with a throughball forward for Bergwijn, but Argentina's Emiliano Martinez collects the ball from Bergwijn can get there. 

Dec 10, 2022 - 00:45 (IST)

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina 

Memphis Depay of Netherlands manages to get the ball inside the box, and aims a shot towards the goal, but the scores still remain 0-0 in Lusail. 

Preview: Argentina has recovered from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and now faces the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals.

For Argentina to win its third World Cup, expect Messi to provide the magic.

The problem is, however, Messi is no longer at his peak — even if his country remains as reliant on him as ever and he has managed to score three goals so far in Qatar.

Argentina’s fans have also played a part in inspiring the team.

“This is a unique moral boost. I’d like (it if) everybody could experience what a player feels when he sees all these people and thinks his country is behind him,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “They make you want to go out and celebrate.”

The Netherlands has been quietly effective in reaching the quarterfinals, winning Group A and then beating the United States 3-1 in the round of 16.

These teams have plenty of history in the World Cup, with Argentina beating the Netherlands in the final in 1978 and in the semifinals in 2014.

With inputs from AP

