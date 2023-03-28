Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final match of the tri-nation tournament involving hosts India, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. India take on Kyrgyzstan in today's game at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, after having beaten Myanmar in their opener last week. Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic played out a 1-1 draw on 25 March, so that means a draw will be enough for the Blue Tigers to take home the trophy tonight. Stay tuned for more updates.

34': GOOAAL! Sandesh Jhingan gives India a 1-0 lead against Kyrgyz Republic. Brandon Fernandes is there to chip the ball into the box, and Sandesh Jhingan does the rest, beating the goalkeeper for the goal.

Half time in Imphal as Sandesh Jhingan's goal is the difference that separates both the sides after 45 minutes. Will the visitors be able to respond with a goal in the second half?

India win a free-kick after a foul is committed outside the box. Brandon Fernades takes the free-kick, but the shot is finely saved by the Kyrgyz goalkeeper. Score remains 0-0.

26': Kyrgyz's Gulzhigit dribbles past a couple of Indian players, but finds Sandhesh Jhinghan blocking his attempt. Kyrgyz Republic are yet to have a shot on target, but this has been a very cagey affair so far.

34': GOOAAL! Sandesh Jhingan gives India a 1-0 lead against Kyrgyz Republic. Brandon Fernandes is there to chip the ball into the box, and Sandesh Jhingan does the rest, beating the goalkeeper for the goal.

45': Two minutes have been added in injury time. India have been good with the ball today so far, and that opening goal would have given India a confidence.

Half time in Imphal as Sandesh Jhingan's goal is the difference that separates both the sides after 45 minutes. Will the visitors be able to respond with a goal in the second half?

The second half is underway in Imphal. India will look to double their lead and gain some more momentum over their opponent, but how will Kyrgyz Republic respond?

India make a substitution, with Brandon Fernandes taken off for Naorem Mahesh Singh. Chhangte runs downthe right flank, but is unable to find any support from his teammates.

Chhangte puts in a cross inside the box, but the Blue Tigers are unable to capitalise on the opportunity. Kyrgyz Reoublic still looking for answers to make a comeback in the game.

India, meanwhile, have made a substitution, with Sahal and Rohit coming in. Kyrgyzstan looking to equalise, but still not able to find their answers.

Preview: India take on Kyrgyzstan in their second and final game of the tri-nation football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday. India head into this match, knowing that a draw will be enough for them to secure a trophy, after having beaten Myanmar last week in the opening game of the tournament.

Myanmar and Kyrgyztsan had played out a 1-1 draw in the second game on 25 March.

Anirudh Thapa scored the only goal against Myanmar just before half time, and that goal was difference of the match that had plenty of chances for both the teams. After collecting a point against Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic will need to beat India in order to win the trophy.

Captain Sunil Chhetri, who had a lot of chances to score against Myanmar, will look to grab a goal or two to make amends for the missed opportunities.

FIFA rankings give Kyrgyz Republic an advantage. The visitors are ranked 94th, while the Blue Tigers lie in the 106th spot, but it all depends on which team executes their plans well in order to score goals. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian goalkeeper, has called on his team to become more resilient.

“As a team, we just need to be resilient and respect their qualities. They have good individual players but we cannot be on the backfoot all the time. We need to make sure that, they as a team also feel vulnerable because every team does, they will do and make sure that we strike when we get a chance,” Gurpreet said during a media interaction ahead of the match.

“They are a very good team. I think the reason that result happened last night was because of Myanmar with the way they fought, and the way they were showing up physically. Every single duel they were there. Obviously, Kyrgyztan Republic missed a couple of chances but Myanmar played the long game,” the 31-year-old added.