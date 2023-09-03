Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC had locked horns earlier in the 132nd Durand Cup, with East Bengal winning the clash 1-0. PTI
Durand Cup final preview: The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set for a blockbuster conclusion at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, a.k.a. the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Sunday with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal set to fight for the title in a derby showdown.
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal derby, which goes by the name of ‘Boro’ (big) in Bengali, is the standout fixture in the Indian club football scene. The two Kolkata-based sides not only are the most decorated teams, they also share an intense rivalry spanning a century that brings the ‘City of Joy’ to a near-standstill more often than not.
Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have won 16 Durand Cup titles each, making them the joint-most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The final will also be a rematch of the 2004 summit clash, which East Bengal won 2-1 to go level with the Mariners on title count.
The last time MBSG won the tournament was all the way back in 2000, when they defeated Mahindra United via a golden goal.
East Bengal, additionally, will be eager to win their first major event since the 2018 IFA Shield, which has been relegated to an U-19 event.