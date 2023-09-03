Auto refresh feeds

93’: East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado is shown the red card after a quarrel with Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Juan Ferrando! Two red cards in this final! A fitting ‘Boro’ indeed!

95’: Poor work by the East Bengal forwards after a cross from the far right flank lands in the middle of nowhere and rolls away from a goal kick. It’s the championship on the line after all, and East Bengal need to a whole lot more in the dying minutes of the game if they are to take this to penalties!

97’: Clayton Silva attempts a shot from the edge of the Mohun Bagan box after receiving a pass from his left. It’s both his as well as wide of the left post, and MBSG keeper Kaith has little to do here. A little over two minutes left for the Championship to be handed to Mohun Bagan!

Crespo attempts a header from the edge of the post, but the ball fizzles away for a goal kick. Looks like that will be it as far as the 2023 Durand Cup final is concerned!

98’: Free kick awarded to East Bengal after a needless challenge by Mohun Bagan’s Manbir. And it is a free kick from a dangerous position at that.

And it’s that man Dimitri Petratos who stands tall for the Mariners in the summit clash!

The referee blasts his whistle shortly after the East Bengal free kick to bring what has been one of the most fiercely contested derbies in recent years to an end!

Thanks to Petratos’ strike, the Mariners edge ahead on the trophy count and also win the Durand Cup for the first time since 2000!

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were level on 16 titles heading into the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

FT| The boys fought hard throughout the tournament, but it wasn’t our day. 💔 #IndianOilDurandCup #EEBFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/AcKH2BuO7h

East Bengal came close to winning their first major title since the 2018 IFA Shield, now an U-19 tournament. But Carles Cuadrat’s men ultimately fell short despite a great fight and despite Mohun Bagan being reduced to 10 men.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to our live coverage. This is Amit signing off for now. Goodbye!

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the final of the 132nd Durand Cup, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeating Emami East Bengal 1-0 in front of a packed Salt Lake Stadium to win their 17th title — and their first in 23 years!

Durand Cup final preview: The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set for a blockbuster conclusion at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, a.k.a. the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Sunday with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal set to fight for the title in a derby showdown.

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal derby, which goes by the name of ‘Boro’ (big) in Bengali, is the standout fixture in the Indian club football scene. The two Kolkata-based sides not only are the most decorated teams, they also share an intense rivalry spanning a century that brings the ‘City of Joy’ to a near-standstill more often than not.

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have won 16 Durand Cup titles each, making them the joint-most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The final will also be a rematch of the 2004 summit clash, which East Bengal won 2-1 to go level with the Mariners on title count.

The last time MBSG won the tournament was all the way back in 2000, when they defeated Mahindra United via a golden goal.

East Bengal, additionally, will be eager to win their first major event since the 2018 IFA Shield, which has been relegated to an U-19 event.