Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final of the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup with Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on East Bengal FC at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, aka the Salt Lake Stadium, on Sunday.

Can they make it two-in-two in the 132nd Durand Cup? Stay tuned to find out!

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal had squared off earlier in the 2023 Durand Cup, with Nandhakumar Sekar's solitary strike helping the red-and-gold brigade register their first win against the Mariners across all competition since January 2019.

1’: And the final is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, aka the Salt Lake Stadium, in the Salt Lake suburb of Kolkata! There are several performances that take place before kickoff, including performances by local folk musicians and motorcycle stuntment, before the two teams make their way to the centre.

11’: East Bengal win a corner 11 minutes into the game thanks to Sekar, the star of their 1-0 victory over the Mariners earlier in the tournament. Nothing comes off it though.

17’: East Bengal scream for a foul after one Saul Crespo is brought down with a rash effort for Mohun Bagan to regain possession and launch a counter. Ashique puts in a cross from the left flank, but it is too powerful for anyone to receive on the other side of the penalty area.

23’: Throw-in awarded to East Bengal, taken by Mandar Rao Dessai. Doesn’t take long for them to lose possession to Mohun Bagan though. East Bengal are also awarded a free kick, taken by Borja, but nothing comes off it.

26’: The players take a minute’s breather to grab a beverage or two and cool down a little. Given Kolkata’s hot and sticky weather, beverages are much-needed indeed. Both sides yet to break the deadlock.

Durand Cup final preview: The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set for a blockbuster conclusion at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, a.k.a. the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Sunday with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal set to fight for the title in a derby showdown.

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal derby, which goes by the name of ‘Boro’ (big) in Bengali, is the standout fixture in the Indian club football scene. The two Kolkata-based sides not only are the most decorated teams, they also share an intense rivalry spanning a century that brings the ‘City of Joy’ to a near-standstill more often than not.

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have won 16 Durand Cup titles each, making them the joint-most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The final will also be a rematch of the 2004 summit clash, which East Bengal won 2-1 to go level with the Mariners on title count.

The last time MBSG won the tournament was all the way back in 2000, when they defeated Mahindra United via a golden goal.

East Bengal, additionally, will be eager to win their first major event since the 2018 IFA Shield, which has been relegated to an U-19 event.