Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Sahal Abdul Samad as Pritam Kotal joins Kerala Blasters
Sahal Abdul Samad, who had been with Kerala Blasters since 2017, joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday on a five-year deal.
Star India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday from Kerala Blasters as defender Pritam Kotal moved in the opposite direction. Sahal, who had been in Kerala since 2017, joined Mohun Bagan on a five-year deal.
“The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee. It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead,” Kerala Blasters FC said on Twitter.
Sahal was part of the Indian side that recently won the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship.
Three-time ISL winner Kotal was also part of the Blue Tigers during the tournaments and has joined Kerala on a three-year contract.
Sahal is Mohaun Bagan’s third big Indian signing of the summer after Anirduh Thapa and Anwar Ali. They have also signed Australian world cuper Jason Cummings and Albania’s Armando Sadiku.
