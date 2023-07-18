Sergio Busquets was presented to Inter Miami fans on Sunday night. The former Barcelona legend was the warm-up act to what was the big show. The highlight and marquee pull to ‘The Unveil’ was Lionel Messi.

Former Barcelona players Busquets and Messi were presented to Inter Miami fans despite pouring rain.

Busquets, a 35-year-old midfielder, has won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship with Spain, as well as nine LaLiga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.

All of this information was rightly pointed out and mentioned in the infographic tweeted by the official Major League Soccer (MLS) account on Sunday.

Except, instead of including a picture of Busquets, they mistakenly tweeted the photo of former Real Madrid and Spain defender Alvaro Arbeloa. In the image, Arbeloa is seen kissing the 2010 FIFA World Cup trophy.

why do arbeloa and busquets look so similar in these. admin needs new glasses…🤓🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dxRmOvdMaI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2023

To their credit, MLS acknowledged the blunder and owned up to it. Posting two photos side-by-side, one of Arbeloa and another of Busquets from the 2010 World Cup, the tweet read: “why do arbeloa and busquets look so similar in these. admins needs new glasses…”

Messi and Busquets could play their first Inter Miami match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday.