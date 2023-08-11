It’s not been even a month since Lionel Messi joined Inter Milan and his effect is already apparent on USA’s Major League Soccer. Apple TV, the official broadcast partner for the country’s premier football league, has already seen its MLS season pass subscriptions more than double.

According to a tweet by the Managing Owner of Inter Milan Jorge Mas, not only have the MLS Season Pass subscriptions doubled, the Spanish language viewership has also gone above 50 per cent whenever Messi played.

The Messi Effect is real! 🐐 Subscribers to #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV have more than doubled since Messi joined @InterMiamiCF. Also, Spanish language viewership on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise. How exciting for a truly… — Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) August 10, 2023

Even Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen promoting the upcoming Messi match.

“Tune in tomorrow to watch Messi and all the Leagues Cup action with MLS Season Pass at Apple TV,” he tweeted.

Tune in tomorrow to watch Messi and all the Leagues Cup action with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV ⚽️ https://t.co/ZqmybySBa8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 10, 2023

Messi’s bearing on the business generated by the league is clear by what Cook said on Thursday.

“For MLS, we couldn’t be happier with how the partnership is going. We’re clearly in the early days, but we’re exceeding our expectations in terms of subscribers, and Messi going to Inter Miami helped us a little bit. So we’re very happy.”

Just last year MLS and Apple TV sealed a 10-year partnership deal.

Messi’s MLS debut against Cruz Azul, which Miami won 2-1, drew an average audience of 1.75 million on the Spanish language TV network Univision, which is the largest single network audience for the MLS since 2024, as per Sports Media Watch.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup winner Messi left Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year and was originally planning on heading back to Barcelona. However, the deal didn’t come trough because of failed negotiations. Reportedly Messi had a lucrative offer from a Saudi Pro League club as well. But the Argentine chose Miami to be his next home, a move which came as a surprise to much of his fan base.