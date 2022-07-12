Manchester United vs Liverpool, preseason friendly: How to watch Man Utd vs LFC LIVE Streaming Online and Telecast
Here's how you can tune into the live telecast of the preseason friendly fixture between Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool.
Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool will be in action for the first time in the 2022-23 season when they lock horns in Bangkok in their preseason tour of the Asia-Pacific on Tuesday.
Much to the disappointment of the fans who will be attendance in the friendly fixture at the Rajamangala Stadium, United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in action.
United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week. The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.
Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.
The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag’s first chance to work in depth with the squad.
Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the fixture:
When will Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly will be played on 12 July (Tuesday).
Where will Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly will be played at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly start?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly will begin at 6.30 pm IST (8 pm pm local time).
How can I watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly live in India?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason friendly will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network on their Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels.
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.
Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Firmino
