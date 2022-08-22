Manchester United and Liverpool currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League, which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season.

Manchester United host Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English football. Except, for this particular fixture, there's a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League, which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season.

United have lost both of their games, 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford. Liverpool have drawn both of their games, to Fulham 2-2 and to Crystal Palace 1-1.

Liverpool beat United 4-0 and 5-0 last season and head to Old Trafford as the big favorite given United's woeful display against Brentford that piled the pressure on new manager Erik ten Hag.

If the Red Devils lose the game against Liverpool it will be the first time for them to open a season with three straight defeats in the Premier League era.

With the team having shown negligible improvement in their application on the pitch in recent outings, United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make a number of changes to the starting line-up on Tuesday.

Moreover, forward Anthony Martial is expected to be named on the bench having trained with the team throughout the week following a minor injury, while Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri, who are struggling with injuries, remain unavailable for the game.

Also, the Red Devils officially announced the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid on Friday, however, the midfielder is ineligible to feature against Liverpool on Monday.

On the other hand, Liverpool are also facing several injury issues as Ibrahima Konate suffered a knee injury in pre-season. Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all sidelined before the campaign kicked off. Diogo Jota tweaked an old hamstring injury in Thailand.

It will be interesting to watch the line-ups of both the teams on Tuesday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details of Manchester United vs Liverpool:

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool PL match will be played at Old Trafford.



When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Match In PL 2022-23?

Manchester United will play against Liverpool on August 23. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.



How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.