Manchester United vs Dortmund friendly: Sloppy Man Utd pay for defensive lapses in defeat
Borussia Dortmund beat Manchester United with Donyell Malen scoring a brace before Youssoufa Moukoko bagged the winner.
Borussia Dortmund made a sloppy Manchester United pay for their defensive lapses as the English Premier League giants wrapped up their tour of the US with a 3-2 defeat to the Bundesliga side in Las Vegas.
Dortmund substitute Youssoufa Moukoko proved the difference in an entertaining clash at the Allegiant Stadium, home of NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag named a largely reserve team in the starting XI, leaving the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount on the bench.
United’s makeshift XI proved to be a match for Dortmund in the first half, dominating the proceedings before Diogo Dalot handed the Red Devils the lead on 24 minutes with a long-range strike.
But Dortmund turned the game around in the closing minutes of the first half, with two goals in a minute from Netherlands international Donyell Malen.
The first came when United’s defense failed to close down Karim Adeyemi’s burst on the right wing.
Despite a cluster of United defenders stationed, Adeyemi was able to square the ball for Malen, who scored from close range.
Malen scored the second goal a minute later, this time seizing on a United howler when Victor Lindelof lost possession inside the area.
United were lucky not to go 3-1 down in the opening minutes of the second half, when another defensive slip, this time by Harry Maguire, allowed Sebastien Haller a shot on goal.
United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved and then watched as Adeyemi blasted the follow-up wide despite the goal gaping.
United levelled in the 52nd minute when Antony swept home a low shot from inside the area after a poor clearance by Dortmund veteran Mats Hummels.
Rashford came in with 30 minutes left on the clock and instantly proved to be more of an attacking threat.
But it was Dortmund who scored the decisive goal, with veteran Marco Reus creating a clever opening to set up Moukoko for the winner.
