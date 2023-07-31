Borussia Dortmund made a sloppy Manchester United pay for their defensive lapses as the English Premier League giants wrapped up their tour of the US with a 3-2 defeat to the Bundesliga side in Las Vegas.

Dortmund substitute Youssoufa Moukoko proved the difference in an entertaining clash at the Allegiant Stadium, home of NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag named a largely reserve team in the starting XI, leaving the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount on the bench.

United’s makeshift XI proved to be a match for Dortmund in the first half, dominating the proceedings before Diogo Dalot handed the Red Devils the lead on 24 minutes with a long-range strike.

But Dortmund turned the game around in the closing minutes of the first half, with two goals in a minute from Netherlands international Donyell Malen.

¡En dos minutos el Dortmund le dio la vuelta! Malen aprovechó dos errores para poner 2-1 arriba al Borussia sobre el United. pic.twitter.com/85V02DXC03 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) July 31, 2023

The first came when United’s defense failed to close down Karim Adeyemi’s burst on the right wing.

Despite a cluster of United defenders stationed, Adeyemi was able to square the ball for Malen, who scored from close range.

Malen scored the second goal a minute later, this time seizing on a United howler when Victor Lindelof lost possession inside the area.

My favorite moment of the match. Onana yelling at Maguire . This exactly what De Gea suffered at his hands, only difference is that De Gea never had the same commanding presence. Maguire needs to leave #MUFC. Sell him now! Pellistri Antony #MUNBVB Van Der Beek Mount Sancho pic.twitter.com/AQxCHHmDxk — Nigerian Witcher (@EduOfAwka) July 31, 2023

United were lucky not to go 3-1 down in the opening minutes of the second half, when another defensive slip, this time by Harry Maguire, allowed Sebastien Haller a shot on goal.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved and then watched as Adeyemi blasted the follow-up wide despite the goal gaping.

Así puso Anthony el empate entre Manchester y Dortmund. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/T9OJTTvP16 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) July 31, 2023

United levelled in the 52nd minute when Antony swept home a low shot from inside the area after a poor clearance by Dortmund veteran Mats Hummels.

Rashford came in with 30 minutes left on the clock and instantly proved to be more of an attacking threat.

GOAL: Moukoko scores for Dortmund!

Man United 2 – 3 Borussia Dortmundpic.twitter.com/65ZBacyiFN — ! (@TodayMatchHD) July 31, 2023

But it was Dortmund who scored the decisive goal, with veteran Marco Reus creating a clever opening to set up Moukoko for the winner.