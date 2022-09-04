Arsenal stand a chance to extend their lead at top of the points table, while Manchester United can enter top four if they win the match on Sunday.

Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins.

The Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have to make a decision on whether new signing Antony is ready to play right away and whether to give Casemiro a first start following his move from Real Madrid.

Notably, both Manchester City and Liverpool dropped points on Saturday. Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw after Leon Bailey snatched a late equaliser for struggling Aston Villa, while The Reds played a goalless draw against Everton.

Hence, the clash between Arsenal and United will be crucial for both the teams as for the Gunners, the win will increase their lead at the top, while for the Red Devils, the victory on Sunday will help them overtake Liverpool in the points tally and enter the top four.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details in regards to Manchester United vs Arsenal EPL match:

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match be played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match be played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match start?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match 2022 will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

