Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ran 13.8km with rest after Brentford loss
Manchester United reacted positively to the unorthodox measure as they ran 18 kilometres more in the 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Manchester: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was part of the intense training session that took place a day after the club's humiliating defeat at Brentford.
Ten Hag cancelled a scheduled day off on 14 August after witnessing Man Utd lose 4-0 to Brentford in his second Premier League game incharge.
The Dutchman instructed his players to run 13.8 kilometres each as that was the distance Brentford collectively ran more than United during the game the previous day.
Not just the squad members, Ten Hag, too, took part in the running session to show his togetherness with the players.
Erik ten Hag has got his Man United players working 🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/5oF1tN9dbI
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 23, 2022
The team reacted positively to the unorthodox method as they ran 18 kilometres more on Monday night in the 2-1 win over Liverpool. The win was the first under Ten Hag and took United to 14th in the points table.
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet as United leapfrogged Liverpool at Old Trafford.
