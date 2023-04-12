Manchester City decimated Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg match at home on Tuesday with Erling Haaland scoring his 45th goal of the season. Rodri and Bernardo Silva were the other goalscorers for City at the Etihad Stadium.

Here’s how the Manchester City and Bayern Munich players and managers reacted after the match:

“Brutal. After the second goal we started making more mistakes, which gave them chances. The outcome is bitter. We’ve seen tonight it’s possible for us to play on the same level as Man City and it’s possible to win. We’ve got the self confidence and trust in the team that we can turn it around.”

– Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich

“To be fair it’s a great result of us, not just a result but the effort. For me the key today was the defensive side. It was very special for me with a good goal, a first goal in the Champions League. It gives us the confidence to go forward.”

– City midfielder Rodri

“It’s simply crap, that’s the feeling we have now. We played well, we had our chances – not as many as Man City, who played better than us – but it’s simply crap that we could give the game away like that.”

– Bayern defender Matthis De Ligt

Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich in March with a potential treble up for grabs. Since then, they’ve been eliminated from the DFB Pokal by Freiburg and are already down 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JhtcJkrxSk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2023

“We don’t think it’s done, we know where we’re going. We know the team they are. It’s a good result but we don’t think much about that. I think we have to try to win the game if we want to go through.”

– Rodri looking ahead to next Wednesday’s second leg in Munich

“I’ve been three years there (at Bayern) and I know in Europe this team is special. To knock out these type of teams you have to make two good games not just one. I know exactly what we have to do there. They are capable to score one, two, three goals so we have to do our game with huge personality.”

– City coach Pep Guardiola

“I’ve seen a great performance until the 60th minute, I was very satisfied. We deserved more from the game. We deserved at least one goal, and to concede one or two fewer. We are missing a tiny bit of form and a bit of trust. You need a bit of luck in games like this, a deflection, something like that, which would have changed the momentum.”

– Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel

With AFP inputs

