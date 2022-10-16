Liverpool are set to host Manchester City travels in a meeting of the Premier League’s most dominant teams of the past four years as both clubs have shared the supremacy of English football over the past five years, with City twice edging thrilling title races over Liverpool by a single point in 2018/19 and last season.

However, Sunday’s clash at Anfield could already spell the end of the Reds’ title aspirations as a run of two wins from their opening eight Premier League games has left Liverpool 14 points behind leaders Arsenal and 13 adrift of City.

Notably, Liverpool come into this match after their convincing 7-1 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League, hence they will be riding high on confidence. Their star player Mohamed Salah is in terrific form and registered the fastest treble in Champions League history as a substitute against the Rangers. Liverpool will rely on him against Manchester City.

On the other hand, Manchester City, who are favourites to win on Sunday, stands a chance to displace Arsenal from the top spot in the Premier League if they can win at Anfield.

However, Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season.

The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have been in recent encounters with their rival.

“Always has been, always it is and always will be,” Guardiola said Friday. “I know the quality they have, they know the quality we have. So if I was asked this question with five or 10 games left, I will say I think Liverpool cannot catch the top of the league — in that case Arsenal.

“But being in the position that we are, with the World Cup, everything can still happen.”

Guardiola has only managed one win at Anfield since taking charge of City in 2016 — a 4-1 victory in 2021 with no fans allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Liverpool beat City 3-1 in the Community Shield in August and also won 3-2 in last season’s FA Cup semifinals.

Meanwhile, Klopp says Liverpool cannot afford to concentrate too much on City striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 20 goals already this season.

“Like always when you play against the best striker in the world, you have to make sure he doesn’t get that many balls,” Klopp said. “But against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players, then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players, so that will not make life easier.”

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live streaming and telecast details:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the match between Liverpool and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the match between Liverpool and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will begin at 9:00 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Liverpool and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.