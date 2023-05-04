Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season after two years with the French club, news agency The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Messi’s departure from PSG has been reported as a mutual decision, with his contract effectively allowed to run down since January.

The news of the 35-year-old leaving PSG at the end of the 2023-24 season comes after the World Cup winner was suspended by the club following his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

While there’s no official confirmation on Messi’s departure it is fast becoming the worst-kept secret and speculations are being made about his next destination.

There has been talk of a return to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career, or to the United States to play in MLS.

We take a loss at his possible destinations:

Messi meets Ronaldo

In his whole club career, Messi played for FC Barcelona before joining PSG in 2021. The Argentina star is now linked with a move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia which will take him out of Europe. One of the most trusted football agents, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al Hilal has made a €400m/year offer to Messi to join them.

🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year. ◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe. ◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks. ◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

If he agrees, Messi will become the highest-paid athlete in the world and will also get to play against Cristiano Ronaldo who is with Al Nassr, a Sauid Pro League team. Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world and has an annual contract worth $220 million.

A report in Marca has stated that Messi is close to joining Al Hilal.

FC Barcelona

Messi and Barcelona were a match made in heaven. The forward scored 672 goals for the Spanish club and won four Champions League trophies with them.

So naturally Barcelona are a possible destination.

“I think the most important factor will be Leo’s desire to come back here. Leo knows this is his home and that our doors are open, and that we will be delighted if he decides to come back,” Barca coach and former teammate Xavi said recently.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona as the club struggled financially and even if president Joan Laporta has said that they want to bring back Messi, it’s not going to be easy.

Barcelona’s revenue has taken a serious hit in recent years and they were forced to offload a few players including Messi recently as La Liga rules state that a club can only spend a certain amount of their revenue on signing players and paying salaries.

La Liga boss Javier Tebas has said that Barcelona in the current scenario cannot sign Messi and will need to balance the books by selling other players.

“Today, he could not (be registered in La Liga), but there is still time. We’re not going to change the rules of financial control approved by the clubs to register Messi… even if it would be our wish that he returns to our league,” Tebas said last month.

MLS trip

Another club in the race to sign Messi is Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. There’s no offer so far but multiple media reports have suggested that the club is interested in bringing Messi to the US.

Several media reports have also said that Messi would want to move to the US at a later stage in his career.

Can he join former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

According to the reports, there is no offer for Messi from City and the Premier League may not bid for the player who is in his late 30s.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.