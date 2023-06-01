Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi will play his last game for the club at Clermont on Saturday. “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier said on Thursday.

Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified,” Galtier said. “He has always been at the service of the team, as the passer and finisher,” he added.

PSG have already been crowned Ligue 1 champions for a record 11th time. Galtier said he hopes the fans will give Messi a cordial reception. The Argentine World Cup winner has been booed by the supporters on more than one occasion following PSG’s elimination from the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the last-16.

Messi’s future at the Parisians had been subject of speculation in the last couple of weeks. Media reports have claimed he has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Former club Barcelona have also reportedly shown interest but no official offer has been made.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.