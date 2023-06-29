It looks like star Argentine footballer Lionel Messi already knows what to do when he retires, as he has made his debut on TV.

The 36-year-old world cup winner Sunday appeared on Argentinian TV, doing a cameo in the popular series Los Protectores aired on Star+.

Messi, playing himself, was seen approached by three football agents asking for help to save their careers and avoid bankruptcy in the opening episode of the second season of the series.

And the man who has impressed people on the field for around two decades made sure he made no exception on screen as well. His co-actors were surprised to discover how good Messi was at acting also.

Andres Parra, who also plays a role in the series praised his role in the episode.

“It has really surprised us all, not only his human quality but also his acting,” Parra was quoted as saying by Sport Bible.

Lionel Messi, who recently ended his association with the French football club Paris Saint-Germain, has been roped in by US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. He will play his first match for his new side on 21 July against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

