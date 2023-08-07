Lionel Messi was once again on the mark for Inter Miami, scoring a belter of a free-kick, with a third consecutive brace for Inter Miami. The goals helped Inter Miami who came from two goals down to win 5-4 over FC Dallas on penalties in the Leagues Cup elimination fixture on Sunday.

Messi’s 85th minute free-kick goal was reminiscent of his first-ever for the MLS side on Inter Miami debut. Both the goals had the left-footed legend step up to a dead ball outside the area and curl it into the corner, past a hapless and desperate goalkeeper.

On Sunday, Messi beat FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes to the near post the same way he did from the left side in win over Cruz Azul on his Inter Miami debut.

The victory in the Round of 16 sent Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup quarter-finals where they will play the winner of Charlotte FC and Houston.

Another game. Another goal. Just Messi things. 🐐 After Video Review, his sixth goal in four matches stands! pic.twitter.com/SZLTppHm9D — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2023

Messi’s first goal outside of home for his new club was another left-footed strike from outside the penalty area. In the sixth minute, Messi latched on to a pass from former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba to score. It was initially disallowed for offside but the decision was overturned on video review.

The goals on Sunday took the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion’s tally to seven goals with the Argentine scoring in all four matches for Inter Miami.

With the sides 4-4 at the end of regulation time, the contest moved to penalties. Messi’s penalty kick was a slow-moving shot into the right corner. But the difference was FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal sending his effort over the crossbar. Benjamin Cremaschi scored the decisive penalty to see Inter Miami win 5-3 in the shootout.