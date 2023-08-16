Lionel Messi scores for sixth game in a row, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final
Lionel Messi extended his goal-scoring streak at Inter Miami with one in the Leagues Cup semi-final against Philadelphia Union.
Lionel Messi scored for a sixth straight game and extended his remarkable goal-scoring streak as Inter Miami progressed to the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.
The Argentina superstar took his goals tally to nine in six appearances for Inter Miami in an entertaining semi-final.
Josef Martinez, Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba, and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami’s other goals, with Alejandro Bedoya getting the solitary goal for Philadelphia.
What can’t he do?! 🐐
Related Articles
Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023
The result means Messi will play the 42nd final of his storied career when Inter Miami line up for the final. Leagues Cup is a tournament for clubs from Mexico and Major League Soccer (USA). The win also guarantees Miami a place in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup, the top regional club tournament.
Messi scored second of Inter Miami’s goals – adding to Martinez’s third minute opener – with the strike coming in the 20th minute.
Union’s Damion Lowe was caught napping and Martinez spun away from the defender to release Messi, who was afforded far too much time and space to unleash a fierce low strike from well outside the area into the bottom corner past Blake.
The semi-final against Philadelphia was in theory supposed to be the toughest assignment yet for Messi since he made his debut for Miami on July 21 after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.
الاسطورة غاضب pic.twitter.com/NhoTmdfdCn
— Messi World (@M10GOAT) August 16, 2023
Philadelphia are third in the Eastern Conference standings in the MLS while Miami are bottom of the table.
The Union have also been practically unbeatable at home, losing just once in their previous 38 games at Subaru Park.
In the final, Inter Miami will face either Nashville or Mexican side Monterrey.
also read
Football transfer news: Dembele to leave Barcelona for PSG, defender Axel Disasi set to join Chelsea
Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes and Sadio Mane has completed his transfer to Al Nassr.
Watch: Marcelo in tears after horror tackle leaves Sanchez with a fully dislocated knee
Marcelo was sent off in tears as Luciano Sanchez screamed on the pitch, surrounded by concerned players on both teams.
Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves to face trial for rape on sexual assault charges
Dani Alves, who could face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty, defended his innocence in an interview published in June, saying he has a "clear conscience".