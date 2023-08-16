Lionel Messi scored for a sixth straight game and extended his remarkable goal-scoring streak as Inter Miami progressed to the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

The Argentina superstar took his goals tally to nine in six appearances for Inter Miami in an entertaining semi-final.

Josef Martinez, Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba, and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami’s other goals, with Alejandro Bedoya getting the solitary goal for Philadelphia.

The result means Messi will play the 42nd final of his storied career when Inter Miami line up for the final. Leagues Cup is a tournament for clubs from Mexico and Major League Soccer (USA). The win also guarantees Miami a place in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup, the top regional club tournament.

Messi scored second of Inter Miami’s goals – adding to Martinez’s third minute opener – with the strike coming in the 20th minute.

Union’s Damion Lowe was caught napping and Martinez spun away from the defender to release Messi, who was afforded far too much time and space to unleash a fierce low strike from well outside the area into the bottom corner past Blake.

The semi-final against Philadelphia was in theory supposed to be the toughest assignment yet for Messi since he made his debut for Miami on July 21 after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

Philadelphia are third in the Eastern Conference standings in the MLS while Miami are bottom of the table.

The Union have also been practically unbeatable at home, losing just once in their previous 38 games at Subaru Park.

In the final, Inter Miami will face either Nashville or Mexican side Monterrey.