Watch: Lionel Messi's brilliant strike for Argentina against Mexico and Peter Drury's epic commentary
With one of the most important goals of his career, Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday.
Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky.
With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team’s World Cup chances.
His dream of winning football’s biggest prize in likely his last attempt is still alive.
“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Messi said. “It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again.”
Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner to give Argentina the lead in the 64th minute.
His arms outstretched, he ran toward the team’s supporters who were celebrating behind the goal and was soon mobbed by his teammates. He whirled his arms in an emotional response to scoring his 93rd — and perhaps most crucial — international goal.
Enzo Hernandez added a second goal in the waning minutes to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
Doha’s golden Lusail Stadium, which will host the World Cup final next month, was filled with 88,966 people, giving it a feel of a final rather than a group-stage match.
After a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opener, Argentina’s hopes of advancing in Group C were diminished. Hoping to stave off elimination, the onus was on Messi to score after a rather timid first half.
So he did. From outside the box, Messi’s low, left-footed shot sailed out of Ochoa’s reach and into the net.
Group scenario
Poland leads Argentina and Saudi Arabia by one point with one match to play. Mexico is last and will next face the Saudis.
With AP inputs
