Lionel Messi-led Argentina squad provided some welcome distraction from the economic woes to their citizens by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and lifting the gold-plated trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

What caught the attention during the presentation ceremony was that while lifting the trophy, Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani made Argentina captain Messi wear a black robe.

The robe is termed as ‘Bisht’ and is worn in the Arab world on special occasions. Qatar once again made a display of their culture and religion as they have been doing right throughout the World Cup, and made Messi wear the robe just before the trophy was handed to him.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also standing along with the Emir of Qatar when Messi was gifted the robe.

Messi, one of the greatest icons of football, wearing the robe while lifting the trophy, must be a moment to savour for Qatar as a nation and a coup of sorts.

For those asking, the robe Messi was wearing on the podium is a bisht. It's ceremonial rather than royal. It's usually worn by dignitaries at weddings and other formal occasions.



However, soon after, while clicking for team pictures with the trophy, Messi was wearing an Argentina jersey with three stars that denoted the Argentine wins in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

The final match between Argentina and France was hailed as one of the greatest football matches in the history of the sport, and rightly so.

Lionel Messi: Champions of World, can’t believe it

Argentina had a 2-0 lead for the first 80 minutes of the match, but France’s star Kylian Mbappe scored two goals within 97 seconds – first with a penalty and then a brilliant volley to equalise with Argentina.

After Messi again took the lead during extra time, Mbappe scored a goal to complete his hat-trick and keep France’s trophy hopes alive.

Ultimately, Argentina won the penalty shootouts 4-2 and got the better of France to mark their third World Cup victory.

Messi won his first-ever World Cup at the age of 35 and was elated beyond description.

