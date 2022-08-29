Indian football became the cynosure of all eyes with the FIFA suspension and while it has been lifted, AIFF and the ecosystem of the sport in the country is so flawed that it's in the best interest of the game to up the ante with the reforms.

Six days after FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Supreme Court (SC) of India decided to scrap the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that it had established itself to clean up the mess in the Indian football governing body.

During the hearing, however, there was something that legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia submitted that continues to reverberate even after things return to ‘normal’.

In its 22 August judgment, the apex court significantly backtracked on the directions it had given on 3 August to hold AIFF elections with an Electoral College consisting of 36 representatives of state associations and 36 eminent football players.

FIFA had suspended India for “undue influence” from third parties and violating its Statues essentially by giving voting rights to individual members. The global body said the suspension would be lifted once AIFF regains full control of the administration. The other body blow was also not allowing India to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup slated for October this year.

Naturally, the SC succumbed to the pressure from the global governing body and the players from the Electoral college were removed.

“The above directions are passed in modification of the previous orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension of AIFF and the holding of the Under 17 world cup in order to ensure that the prestige of the nation and ability of players to participate in international tournament is not affected,” SC said in its order on 22 August.

The highest court of the land made it a point to highlight that its decision was influenced by the need to protect the prestige of the nation. But what all encompasses the prestige that SC wanted to salvage?

At the same hearing, ex-Indian football team captain Bhutia, supporting his intervention application in favour of CoA giving 50 percent representation to eminent players in the Electoral College, had submitted that: “I would rather have reforms than have a tournament hosted.”

Bhutia’s submission went in vain but it’s too pertinent to be forgotten so soon.

The mess is deep-rooted

A third party shouldn’t run AIFF, that is acceptable not only to FIFA but to all quarters, however, the fact is that AIFF invited the whole problem on itself.

Former president Praful Patel had completed his permitted three years term in 2020 but elections weren’t held citing a pending petition in SC over its constitution. The AIFF had moved an application in the apex court only a month before its 2020 election seeking clarification on its condition that had been under scrutiny since 2017. It was a well-crafted move by Patel to hold onto the presidential position in the garb of lack of clarity over the constitution.

It allowed Patel to stay as the president till 2022. Patel’s 13-year tenure was preceded by late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi’s 20-year tenure. In the last 33 years, AIFF only had two presidents. Talk about taking undue advantage of the system.

It’s no doubt that football declined sharply in India during this period only to witness some revival in the latest years with the advent of the Indian Super League (ISL). It’s impossible for two presidents to hold onto the post without a quid pro quo arrangement with state associations. When you have administrators who are deeply invested in holding onto their positions, it’s only natural that football suffers.

A few states still don’t have football leagues and most of them are still inadequate with not enough matches or divisions. The picture is even more gloomy for age-group players both at the national and state levels. In such a scenario, it’s no surprise the pool of players is small and not up to the mark.

This is why Bhutia’s submission prioritising reforms over hosting the U-17 World Cup made so much sense even if it didn’t have enough support to clinch the verdict in its favour. And this is why the SC appointed the CoA because long-pending reforms in AIFF had become inevitable.

FIFA’s dubious call

We are back to square one in many ways with the hope that the new administration is more serious about Indian football than the previous regimes. But the 10-day fracas, with AIFF being suspended on the 16th of August to the upliftment of the punishment on 26th, also puts focus on the way FIFA dealt with the issues.

The “third party” was put in control of affairs of AIFF on 18 May but the suspension came only almost three months later. The running of the Indian football body by the CoA organisation was permissible in the eyes of FIFA till the time the SC put its stamp on CoA’s decision to give equal representation to players in the election. The fact that elections weren’t held since 2020 or state associations don’t have their own leagues didn’t qualify for FIFA’s rebuke.

Gokulam Kerala lose as women’s footballers always do

Amid all the drama and the potential long-term damage that could happen, Gokulam Kerala FC became the immediate victim. The reigning Indian Women’s League champions Gokulam Kerala were already in Uzbekistan to take part in the AFC Women’s Club Championship when the drama began. As a result of AIFF’s suspension, Gokulam weren’t allowed to play in the tournament. After writing to the sports ministry and making a request to PM Narendra Modi, the 23 stranded players of Gokulam eventually returned back home with so many dreams crushed.

AIFF has since apologised to the players and the club. “It remains Indian football’s greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event,” AIFF said in a statement.

The damage however is already done

It’s a thing to rejoice that India will be able to host the U-17 World Cup but because we are on the topic of women’s football, it’s also important to highlight that if the structure for men’s football is inadequate, it’s almost non-existent in case of their female counterparts.

The top-tier women’s professional league is only five seasons old and runs for a little over one month. And it was not held for two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides this, there are very very few opportunities for senior women’s footballers. Play in national championships and in state leagues if your state has a league, and that’s all. The situation is even more heart-wrenching for age-group players.

The idea here is not to paint a picture of doom and gloom for Indian football but even the most optimistic person cannot present the facts in a lot different way. It’s the hard facts and the bitter truth. Hence, the real prestige can only be salvaged if we change the ground reality. And so, even if the CoA is scrapped, the demand and efforts for reforms that began after decades of inertia mustn’t stop.

