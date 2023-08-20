Lionel Messi extended his tally to 10 goals in seven games and scored the first attempt in the shootout as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties to win the Leagues Cup on Saturday.

Messi scored in the 23rd minute to put Inter Miami ahead and went on to lift his 44th career trophy by the end of the night.

After a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked, the ball landed at Messi’s feet. The Argentinian dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Despite goalkeeper Elliot Panicco’s desperate dive, there was no stopping the ball.

Messi wasn’t able to make an impact early on was booed each time he touched the ball. That changed to cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored to put Inter Miami ahead.

Nashville drew level in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault’s header off a corner ricocheted off Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi and into the net off goalkeeper Drake Callendar.

Trophy king. The 2023 @LeaguesCup title is the 44th trophy of Lionel Messi’s career, a new all-time record. pic.twitter.com/PH3fjy6qBU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Leo Messi embraces David and Victoria Beckham after the League Cup final ❤️ (via @MLS on Apple TV) pic.twitter.com/EqNiBdUx5a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2023

Inter Miami tossing Messi in the air after winning the final ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gkPlkQYg6u — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2023

Messi calling over Yedlin to lift the trophy with him (the team’s original captain before he signed). What a man, he’s too pure. pic.twitter.com/GMaavbfUnl — Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) August 20, 2023

Messi almost put Inter Miami ahead once again but his strike in the 71st minute, from nearly the same spot he scored from before, hit the woodwork.

With no winner after 90 minutes, the game went into penalties. Stepping up first to the spot, Messi calmly slotted home before Inter Miami held out to win.