Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi scores another, Inter Miami win title on penalties

Lionel Messi scored his 10th goal for Inter Miami in seven games as the MLS side clinched the Leagues Cup title against Nashville SC.

August 20, 2023
Lionel Messi celebrates with Inter Miami teammates after scoring against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final. AP

Lionel Messi extended his tally to 10 goals in seven games and scored the first attempt in the shootout as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties to win the Leagues Cup on Saturday.

Messi scored in the 23rd minute to put Inter Miami ahead and went on to lift his 44th career trophy by the end of the night.

After a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked, the ball landed at Messi’s feet. The Argentinian dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Despite goalkeeper Elliot Panicco’s desperate dive, there was no stopping the ball.

Messi wasn’t able to make an impact early on was booed each time he touched the ball. That changed to cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored to put Inter Miami ahead.

Nashville drew level in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault’s header off a corner ricocheted off Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi and into the net off goalkeeper Drake Callendar.

Messi almost put Inter Miami ahead once again but his strike in the 71st minute, from nearly the same spot he scored from before, hit the woodwork.

With no winner after 90 minutes, the game went into penalties. Stepping up first to the spot, Messi calmly slotted home before Inter Miami held out to win.

