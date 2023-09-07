India vs Iraq Live: India take on Iraq in the King's Cup football tournament in Thailand. Image: Twitter/IndianFootball
India vs Iraq, King’s Cup Live: India will be without talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as they take on Iraq in the four-team King’s Cup in Thailand.
Chhetri, who was pivotal in India’s title triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, has taken a break to spend time with his wife following the birth of their son.
Igor Stimac-coached India have been on a high with hat-trick of titles also including a tri-nation tournament in Imphal. But the challenge, thus far, has been inferior to what Iraq would pose in Chiang Mai.
Iraq, who won the Arabian Gulf Cup, are firm favourites in the four-nation tournament where the winners of the two round robin matches play the final.
The tournament also features hosts Thailand and Lebanon. The two losing teams will compete in the third place playoff match on Sunday.