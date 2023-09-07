Auto refresh feeds

85': Just five minutes to go in regulation time in the game, plus injury time. Remember, if the scores remain same, this match will directly head to panalty shootout without the 30-minute extra time.

88': Substitution for India as Mehtab Singh comes on for Sahal Abdul Samad.

90': Four minutes have been added in injury time. Will either team find a winner here?

93': Red card for Iraq's Iqbal after he pushes India's No 10, Brandon Fernandes. He is receiving treatment in the middle by the India team physios. Brandon is up on his feet just moments later.

FULL TIME! Nothing to separate the two sides after 90-plus minutes of football. It ends 2-2 between India and Iraq, and the match will head towards a penalty shootout.

Iraq soon take a 1-0 lead over India with Salih scoring for them.

Suresh Singh makes it 2-2 to India, just moments later Iraq retain the lead to make it 3-2.

Anwar Ali scores! He makes it 3-3 for India. Iraq are into the lead moments later, 4-3.

Iraq will face either Thaland or Lebanon in the final on Sunday, while India will play in the third place playoff match on the same day.

Rahim Ali makes it 4-4 for India! However, Iraq score the winner in the next attempt, winning through penalties 5-4. Iraq are in the final of the Kings Cup 2023 tournament.

That's all we have for you from this match. Despite the defeat, not all is lost for India as they can still fight for third place, when they face the loser of the other semi-final between hosts Thailand and Lebanon, on Sunday. We'll be back with the coverage of that game, but until then, it's goodbye from us here at Firstpost.

India vs Iraq, King’s Cup Live: India will be without talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as they take on Iraq in the four-team King’s Cup in Thailand.

Chhetri, who was pivotal in India’s title triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, has taken a break to spend time with his wife following the birth of their son.

Igor Stimac-coached India have been on a high with hat-trick of titles also including a tri-nation tournament in Imphal. But the challenge, thus far, has been inferior to what Iraq would pose in Chiang Mai.

Iraq, who won the Arabian Gulf Cup, are firm favourites in the four-nation tournament where the winners of the two round robin matches play the final.

The tournament also features hosts Thailand and Lebanon. The two losing teams will compete in the third place playoff match on Sunday.