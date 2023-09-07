King's Cup, India vs Iraq, Highlights: IRQ beat IND 5-4 on penalty shootout, qualify for final

King's Cup, India vs Iraq, Highlights: Brandon Fernandes' penalty miss proved costly for India as Iraq beat the Blue Tigers 5-4 on penalties to qualify for the King's Cup final.

FP Sports Last Updated:September 07, 2023 18:22:24 IST
Auto refresh feeds
King's Cup, India vs Iraq, Highlights: IRQ beat IND 5-4 on penalty shootout, qualify for final

India vs Iraq Live: India take on Iraq in the King's Cup football tournament in Thailand. Image: Twitter/IndianFootball

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 07, 2023 - 18:19 (IST)

India vs Iraq 

That's all we have for you from this match. Despite the defeat, not all is lost for India as they can still fight for third place, when they face the loser of the other semi-final between hosts Thailand and Lebanon, on Sunday. We'll be back with the coverage of that game, but until then, it's goodbye from us here at Firstpost. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 18:09 (IST)

India vs Iraq LIVE updates 

Rahim Ali makes it 4-4 for India! However, Iraq score the winner in the next attempt, winning through penalties 5-4. Iraq are in the final of the Kings Cup 2023 tournament. 

Iraq will face either Thaland or Lebanon in the final on Sunday, while India will play in the third place playoff match on the same day. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 18:06 (IST)

India vs Iraq penalties 

Anwar Ali scores! He makes it 3-3 for India. Iraq are into the lead moments later, 4-3. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 18:05 (IST)

India vs Iraq penalties 

Suresh Singh makes it 2-2 to India, just moments later Iraq retain the lead to make it 3-2. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 18:02 (IST)

India vs Iraq 

Penalty shootout 

Brandon Fernandes misses after his attempt hits the post! IND 0-0 IRQ 

Iraq soon take a 1-0 lead over India with Salih scoring for them. 

Sandesh Jhinghan makes it 1-1 for India! 

Iraq retake the lead, makes it 2-1 against India. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 17:57 (IST)

India 2-2 Iraq 

FULL TIME! Nothing to separate the two sides after 90-plus minutes of football. It ends 2-2 between India and Iraq, and the match will head towards a penalty shootout. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 17:55 (IST)

India 2-2 Iraq 

93': Red card for Iraq's Iqbal after he pushes India's No 10, Brandon Fernandes. He is receiving treatment in the middle by the India team physios. Brandon is up on his feet just moments later. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 17:51 (IST)

India 2-2 Iraq 

90': Four minutes have been added in injury time. Will either team find a winner here? 

Sept 07, 2023 - 17:49 (IST)

India 2-2 Iraq 

88': Substitution for India as Mehtab Singh comes on for Sahal Abdul Samad. 

Sept 07, 2023 - 17:46 (IST)

India 2-2 Iraq 

85': Just five minutes to go in regulation time in the game, plus injury time. Remember, if the scores remain same, this match will directly head to panalty shootout without the 30-minute extra time. 

Load More

India vs Iraq, King’s Cup Live: India will be without talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as they take on Iraq in the four-team King’s Cup in Thailand.

Chhetri, who was pivotal in India’s title triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, has taken a break to spend time with his wife following the birth of their son.

Igor Stimac-coached India have been on a high with hat-trick of titles also including a tri-nation tournament in Imphal. But the challenge, thus far, has been inferior to what Iraq would pose in Chiang Mai.

Iraq, who won the Arabian Gulf Cup, are firm favourites in the four-nation tournament where the winners of the two round robin matches play the final.

The tournament also features hosts Thailand and Lebanon. The two losing teams will compete in the third place playoff match on Sunday.

Published on: September 07, 2023 15:22:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

Durand Cup 2023: Gokulam Kerala's Aminou Bouba's howler hands East Bengal semi-final berth
Football

Durand Cup 2023: Gokulam Kerala's Aminou Bouba's howler hands East Bengal semi-final berth

East Bengal will now take on their Indian Super League counterpart Northeast United in the semi-final on Tuesday.

LaLiga: Jude Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad held by Las Palmas
Football

LaLiga: Jude Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad held by Las Palmas

Bellingham continued his fine goalscoring form against Celta, eventually finding a gap in their defensive armour as former Madrid manager Rafa Benitez lined up with a sturdy five-man defensive line.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set to join Roma on loan: Report
Football

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set to join Roma on loan: Report

Roma will pay Chelsea 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) and Lukaku will receive an annual salary of 7.5 million euros.