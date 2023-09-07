India, without Sunil Chhetri, went down fighting to Iraq in the semi-final of the King’s Cup 2023 football tournament in Thailand’s 700th Anniversary Stadium on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers were coming on the back of a successful summer where they had won the SAFF Championship, but this time around they went down to Iraq 5-4 on penalties, after the scores were tied 2-2 post regulation time.

Naorem Roshan Singh opened the scoring for India in the 17th minute, but Hamadi equalised for Iraq 11 minutes later. In the second half, a blunder from Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan meant India were back into the lead, only for Ayman Hussein to equalise with a controversial penalty in the 80th minute.

However, in the penalty shootout, Brandon Fernandes missed the target for India and that proved costly.

India were missing the services of skipper Sunil Chhetri, who missed the tournament after recently becoming a father.

Here’s how netizens reacted to India’s defeat to Iraq:

We win together, and we lose together. Always as a team. 💙🇮🇳#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/9mS651X3pE — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 7, 2023