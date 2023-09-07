King's Cup 2023: 'We win together, and we lose together', Netizens react to India's loss to Iraq in semi-finals
The Blue Tigers were coming on the back of a successful summer where they had won the SAFF Championship, but this time around they went down to Iraq 5-4 on penalties, after the scores were tied 2-2 post regulation time.
India, without Sunil Chhetri, went down fighting to Iraq in the semi-final of the King’s Cup 2023 football tournament in Thailand’s 700th Anniversary Stadium on Thursday.
Naorem Roshan Singh opened the scoring for India in the 17th minute, but Hamadi equalised for Iraq 11 minutes later. In the second half, a blunder from Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan meant India were back into the lead, only for Ayman Hussein to equalise with a controversial penalty in the 80th minute.
However, in the penalty shootout, Brandon Fernandes missed the target for India and that proved costly.
India were missing the services of skipper Sunil Chhetri, who missed the tournament after recently becoming a father.
Here’s how netizens reacted to India’s defeat to Iraq:
We win together, and we lose together.
Always as a team. 💙🇮🇳#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/9mS651X3pE
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 7, 2023
We win together!! We lose together!!
We proud of you💓 #IndianFootball #IRQIND #KingsCup2023 pic.twitter.com/gdZUFHvWzh
— George A (@George_leo453) September 7, 2023
Awesome performance by the #BlueTigers Well played but hard luck in penalties 👌💙🇮🇳 #IndianFootball #IRQIND #49thKingsCup2023
— Mukesh Jha (@mukeshjha1403) September 7, 2023
NO captain Sunil Chhetri
NO in form attacker Lallianzuala Chhangte
JUST 1 day of practice before the game
YET! We fought well against a team placed 29 ranks ahead, can't be more proud of this bunch 🐯🇮🇳#IndianFootball | #ourtimeisNOW 🦾 pic.twitter.com/LXRFKfYxu4
— 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) September 7, 2023
Iraq edge the #BlueTigers out on penalties after a spirited 2-2 draw in the 2023 King's Cup. #IndianFootball #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/X9TJRD75CE
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) September 7, 2023
