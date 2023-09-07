Sports

King's Cup 2023: 'We win together, and we lose together', Netizens react to India's loss to Iraq in semi-finals

The Blue Tigers were coming on the back of a successful summer where they had won the SAFF Championship, but this time around they went down to Iraq 5-4 on penalties, after the scores were tied 2-2 post regulation time.

FP Sports Last Updated:September 07, 2023 19:54:31 IST
King's Cup 2023: 'We win together, and we lose together', Netizens react to India's loss to Iraq in semi-finals

India went down to Iraq on penalties in the King's Cup tournament. Image: AIFF

India, without Sunil Chhetri, went down fighting to Iraq in the semi-final of the King’s Cup 2023 football tournament in Thailand’s 700th Anniversary Stadium on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers were coming on the back of a successful summer where they had won the SAFF Championship, but this time around they went down to Iraq 5-4 on penalties, after the scores were tied 2-2 post regulation time.

Naorem Roshan Singh opened the scoring for India in the 17th minute, but Hamadi equalised for Iraq 11 minutes later. In the second half, a blunder from Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan meant India were back into the lead, only for Ayman Hussein to equalise with a controversial penalty in the 80th minute.

Related Articles

King's

King's Cup 2023: Iraq beat India 5-4 on penalties to qualify for final

King's

King’s Cup 2023: All you need to know about India's schedule, dates, time, live streaming, full squad

However, in the penalty shootout, Brandon Fernandes missed the target for India and that proved costly.

India were missing the services of skipper Sunil Chhetri, who missed the tournament after recently becoming a father.

Here’s how netizens reacted to India’s defeat to Iraq:

Published on: September 07, 2023 19:49:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set to join Roma on loan: Report
Football

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set to join Roma on loan: Report

Roma will pay Chelsea 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) and Lukaku will receive an annual salary of 7.5 million euros.

Football roundup: Mbappe guides PSG past Lyon; Lewandowski fires Barcelona to win
Football

Football roundup: Mbappe guides PSG past Lyon; Lewandowski fires Barcelona to win

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-1 win away at Lyon on Sunday to leave their crisis-hit opponents bottom of Ligue 1.

India open SAFF U-16 campaign with narrow win over Bangladesh
Football

India open SAFF U-16 campaign with narrow win over Bangladesh

India have a four-day rest before they face Nepal in their second and final group match on September 6.