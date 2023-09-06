India men’s national football team is all set for their next assignment. They have jet-setted across to Thailand where they will take part in the King’s Cup 2023.

It has been a very successful year for the Indian team. The side has clinched three international trophies, starting with their win in the tri-nation tournament in March and then bagging the SAFF Championship held in Bengaluru in July. These results have seen India break into the top-100 of the FIFA rankings for the first time in five years.

Riding high on this confidence, the Indian team will look to ace their biggest challenge of the year at the King’s Cup 2023. This tournament will play a big role as Igor Stimac’s squad will look to ace their maiden overseas tour while they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar next year.

The King’s Cup has a rich history and legacy and it dates back to 1986. Organised by the Football Association of Thailand, the tournament has been held annually for the most part. This year, it will be the 49th edition of this prestigious tournament.

Where is the King’s Cup played?

The King’s Cup will take place in Thailand, with the host playing in all editions of the tournament. The matches will be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 King’s Cup?

This year, India, Iraq, Lebanon and Thailand are taking part in the competition.

When will the King’s Cup 2023 be played?

The King’s Cup will take place in FIFA international window of September. The semi-finals will be played on September 7 while the final match will be played on September 10.

Here is the King’s Cup 2023 schedule:

India vs Iraq – September 7, 4:00 pm

Thailand vs Lebanon – September 7, 7:00 pm

3rd place match – September 10, 4:00 pm

Final – September 10, 7:00 pm

What is King’s Cup format?

The King’s Cup 2023 will be played in a single-round knockout format. The winners will make it to the final. There will be no extra-time, if the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine the result.

How to watch India’s games in the King’s Cup 2023?

India’s matches will be broadcast live on Eurosport and can be live streamed on FIFA+.

India’s squad for King’s Cup 2023:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.

Head coach: Igor Stimac.