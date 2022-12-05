After an astonishing run in the group stage, Japan will battle Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Monday at the Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar. While Japan topped Group E with 6 points followed by Spain, Croatia finished second in Group F riding on a victory and two goalless draws.

Despite never having beaten a World Cup champion previously, Japan prevailed in the group of death. This time, they did it in a three-day window while upsetting two world champions. Japan will therefore not be short of confidence as they head to their most productive World Cup run in history. Japan’s superb defence was crucial in its victory over Spain, and the same tactics can be deployed against Croatia.

It’s interesting to note that Zlatko Dali’s side has also had success using defensive tactics. After 90 minutes, the draw seems like good value because Croatia will likely be pleased to prevent Japan from scoring in this game. The runners-up from the last edition have progressed nine games without losing, winning six times and drawing three times. They haven’t dropped a match since June when Austria crushed them 3-0.

The head-to-head numbers are quite interesting between these two units. Among three games played previously, both teams triumphed in one each, while the remaining one ended in a draw.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia:

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be played on 5 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia be kicked off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be kicked off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be streamed online on the JioCinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Japan vs Croatia- Possible Starting XI

Japan: Gonda, Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Yoshida, Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Doan, Maeda, Kamada.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

