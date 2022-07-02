Italy's Serie A will have first woman referee next season
The 31-year-old Ferrieri Caputi already became the first female to referee a match involving a Serie A team last year, in Cagliari's Italian Cup match against Cittadella.
Milan: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman to officiate in the Italian top flight after she was promoted to the Serie A refereeing pool from next season.
She disallowed three goals during that game.
"It's a very beautiful moment and one of great satisfaction and it's also sad to think that someone should be amazed by the presence of a woman," said Alfredo Trentalange, president of the referees' governing body in Italy.
"Obviously it's news that Maria Sole will be the first woman in the Serie A pool, and it's a historical moment, but the promotion is an advancement that comes from merit and not from privilege."
Ferrieri Caputi started refereeing seven years ago and was promoted to Serie C five years later.
She also refereed a Serie B match last year, a few months after Maria Marotta became the first female to officiate a second-division match in Italy.
