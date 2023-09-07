Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the new broadcasting partners for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on 21 September at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a blockbuster clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across digital and linear TV platforms.

The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema.

“We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country,” said a spokesperson of the FSDL.

“Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football,” the spokesperson added.

“Winning the streaming and broadcast rights to the ISL is a big step forward for us in the direction of building a glittering stable of footballing action. The ISL has led the resurgence of Indian football in recent years and coming on board with the league as the exclusive media partner enables us to contribute to the development of the sport in the country,” a spokesperson of Viacom18 said.

“ We believe this is an exciting time in Indian football and through our extensive presentation of the league we aim to stoke a renewed interest in the heart of every Indian football lover.”