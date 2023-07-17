.Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC on Monday completed the signing of Serbia international Alen Stevanovic on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old was part of the Inter Milan side that won the treble under Jose Mourinho. Inter went onto win the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s an honour for me to be a part of Jamshedpur FC. I have heard a lot about the club and its fans and I’m excited to finally come to the city and play,” said the Serb.

“The club were previous ISL Shield Winners, and I genuinely believe that with the support from fans and the right attitude and approach, we will be able to get back to the top once again. I’m looking forward to working with the coaching staff and with my experience and the team’s overall quality, I’m sure we can get the club back to where it belongs,” he added.

Alen has won the Serie B title with Palermo, while also clinching the Serbian Super Liga and the Serbian Cup with Partizan Belgrade. Recently, he led FK IMT to the Serbian First League trophy in 2022-23.

Bartholomew Ogbeche to leave Hyderabad FC?

Nigerian football star Bartholomew Ogbeche looks likely to leave Hyderabad FC before the start of the 2023-24 season.

According to a report in Sportskeeda, Ogbeche could leave Hyderabad FC and return to one of his former clubs, although the report did not mention which club. Ogbeche has played for Northeast United, Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC previously.

Ogbeche joined Hyderabad from Mumbai City ahead of 2021-222 season, and played a pivotal role in helping them clinch their first title, scoring 18 goals and providing one assist.

However, Ogbeche had a rather silent season in 2022-23, despite scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

Roy Krishna joins Odisha FC

Fiji striker Roy Krishna joined Odisha FC on a year-long deal, the club announced on Monday. Krishna was recently seen in Bengaluru FC colours, for whom he played 22 matches and scored six goals.

However, in the ISL, Roy Krishna is largely synonymous for his time with ATK Mohun Bagan (Now Mohun Bagan Super Giant), with whom he won the ISL title in 2019-20.

Roy Krishna has scored 39 goals in 67 matches for the Kolkata-based club.