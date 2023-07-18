ISL transfers: Bengaluru FC sign English striker Curtis Main on year-long deal; Puitea close to leaving Mohun Bagan
Bengaluru FC signed English striker Curtis Main, after letting go of Roy Krishna ahead of the new ISL season.
After letting go of Roy Krishna, Bengaluru FC on Tuesday signed English striker Curtis Main on a one-year deal. Curtis Main has previously played for clubs like Middlesborough, Doncaster Rovers, Motherwell and St Mirren.
“I’m very excited and honoured to be part of such a great club. I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully I can come in and build on the success. I’m looking forward to joining the team, and getting started in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about,” said Curtis after signing the deal.
Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC head coach, termed Curtis as a whole-hearted striker.
Ladies and gentlemen, Curtis Main! 🔥#MainMan #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/YwJyjQBqnf
Related Articles
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 18, 2023
“We’re delighted to sign Curtis, who is a player with a lot of experience in England and Scotland. He did very well last year for St Mirren and is a whole-hearted striker who works extremely hard for his team, has good hold-up play and will be a valuable asset.
“He was desperate to come to India, despite having the opportunity to sign longer contracts in the UK as he wanted a new challenge. Bengaluru, as a city and a football club, really suited him and I’m sure he’ll contribute a lot of goals and assists while he’s here.”
Lalthathanga Khawlhring on the move again?
Lalthathanga Khawlhring, also known as Puitea, could be on the move once again. The 25-year-old has been plying trade for Mohun Bagan Super Giant since only early this year, after having spent three years at Kerala Blasters.
According to KhelNow, Puitea could all but leave the Kolkata-based club.
“Puitea is not staying at Mohun Bagan and a main reason is the game-time. He is set to sign for Odisha FC. It will be a three-year deal which includes an undisclosed transfer fee,” KhelNow quoted a source close to the development as saying.
After turning up for the Blasters 36 times and scoring a goal, Puitea played only eight matches for Mohun Bagan, where the central midfielder failed to find the net even once.
Should Odisha sign Puitea, it will come as a boost to their midfield. Princeton Rebello is the only Indian central midfielder in the side.
Odisha had already signed Roy Krishna on Monday, in addition to Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh.
The club have extended contracts of Diego Mauricio and Carlos Delgado.
also read
Megan Rapinoe to retire from football at end of NWSL season
Megan Rapinoe, well known for her activism, is part of the USA squad for the upcoming women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
AIFF Club Licensing Committee grants exemptions to three ISL sides
Six I-League clubs — Sreenidi Deccan, Gokulam Kerala, Mohammedan Sporting, Real Kashmir, Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC — were also granted certain exemptions.
Football transfers: Bayern Munich officials in London to try to sign Harry Kane; Pulisic joins AC Milan
Bayern Munich officials are in London and held a meeting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as they hope to sign striker Harry Kane, a media report said.