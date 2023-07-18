After letting go of Roy Krishna, Bengaluru FC on Tuesday signed English striker Curtis Main on a one-year deal. Curtis Main has previously played for clubs like Middlesborough, Doncaster Rovers, Motherwell and St Mirren.

“I’m very excited and honoured to be part of such a great club. I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully I can come in and build on the success. I’m looking forward to joining the team, and getting started in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about,” said Curtis after signing the deal.

Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC head coach, termed Curtis as a whole-hearted striker.

“We’re delighted to sign Curtis, who is a player with a lot of experience in England and Scotland. He did very well last year for St Mirren and is a whole-hearted striker who works extremely hard for his team, has good hold-up play and will be a valuable asset.

“He was desperate to come to India, despite having the opportunity to sign longer contracts in the UK as he wanted a new challenge. Bengaluru, as a city and a football club, really suited him and I’m sure he’ll contribute a lot of goals and assists while he’s here.”

Lalthathanga Khawlhring on the move again?

Lalthathanga Khawlhring, also known as Puitea, could be on the move once again. The 25-year-old has been plying trade for Mohun Bagan Super Giant since only early this year, after having spent three years at Kerala Blasters.

According to KhelNow, Puitea could all but leave the Kolkata-based club.

“Puitea is not staying at Mohun Bagan and a main reason is the game-time. He is set to sign for Odisha FC. It will be a three-year deal which includes an undisclosed transfer fee,” KhelNow quoted a source close to the development as saying.

After turning up for the Blasters 36 times and scoring a goal, Puitea played only eight matches for Mohun Bagan, where the central midfielder failed to find the net even once.

Should Odisha sign Puitea, it will come as a boost to their midfield. Princeton Rebello is the only Indian central midfielder in the side.

Odisha had already signed Roy Krishna on Monday, in addition to Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh.

The club have extended contracts of Diego Mauricio and Carlos Delgado.