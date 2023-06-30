Indian Super League has opened the summer transfer window for clubs from 9 June to 31 August. The players who’ve had their contracts ended are up for the taking while some are also released for the clubs looking for better fits.

Here’s a look at all the confirmed transfers announced so far:

Bengaluru FC

In

Slavko Damjanovic (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Vikram Singh (Aizawl FC)

Halicharan Narzary (Hyderabad FC)

Out

Sandesh Jhingan (End of Contract)

Prabir Das (Joined Kerala Blasters FC)

Roy Krishna (End of Contract)

Bruno Ramires (End of Contract)

Udanta Singh (End of Contract)

Chennaiyin FC

Out

Prasanth K (Released)

Anirudh Thapa (Released)

Jockson Dhas (Released)

Monotosh Chakladar (Released)

Edwin Vanspaul (End of Contract)

Abdenasser El Khayati (End of contract)

Petar Sliskovic (End of Contract)

Kwame Karikari (End of Contract)

Julius Duker (End of Contract)

Vafa Hakhamaneshi (End of Contract)

Fallou Diagne (End of Contract)

East Bengal FC

In

Mandar Rao Dessai (Mumbai City FC)

Harmanjot Khabra (Kerala Blasters FC)

Edwin Vanspaul (Chennaiyin FC)

Saul Crespo (Odisha FC)

Javier Siverio (Hyderabad FC)

Nishu Kumar (On loan from Kerala Blasters FC)

Borja Herrera (Hyderabad FC)

Nandhakumar Sekar (Odisha FC)

Out

Amarjit Singh Kiyam (End of Loan)

Himanshu Jangra (End of Loan)

Naveen Kumar (End of Loan)

Suvam Sen (End of Contract)

Sumeet Passi (End of Contract)

Jerry Lalrinzuala (End of Contract)

Semboi Haokip (End of Contract)

Charalambos Kyriakou (End of Contract)

Jake Jervis (End of Contract)

Alex Lima (End of Contract)

Jordan O’Doherty (End of Contract)

FC Goa

In

Raynier Fernandes (Mumbai City FC)

Boris Singh (Jamshedpur FC)

Sandesh Jhingan (Bengaluru FC)

Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)

Rowllin Borges (On loan from Mumbai City FC)

Out

Anwar Ali (End of Loan)

Redeem Tlang (End of Contract)

Makan Chothe (End of Contract)

Hernan Santana (End of Contract)

Marc Valiente (End of Contract)

Lenny Rodrigues (End of Contract)

Nongdamba Naorem (End of Contract)

Edu Bedia (End of Contract)

Hyderabad FC

Out

Akash Mishra (Joined Mumbai City FC)

Borja Herrera (East Bengal FC)

Javier Siverio (End of Contract)

Joel Chianese (End of Contract)

Halicharan Narzary (Joined Bengaluru FC)

Rohit Danu (End of Contract)

Jamshedpur FC

Out

Laldinliana Renthlei (End of Contract)

Farukh Choudhary (End of Contract)

Ishan Pandita (End of Contract)

Boris Singh (End of Contract)

Kerala Blasters FC

In

Prabir Das (Bengaluru FC)

Jaushua Sotirio (Newcastle Jets FC)

Out

Nishu Kumar (On loan to East Bengal FC)

Denechandra Metei (End of Contract)

Victor Mongil (End of Contract)

Apostolos Giannou (End of Contract)

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (End of Contract)

Harmanjot Khabra (End of Contract)

Muheet Khan (End of Contract)

Jessel Carneiro (End of Contract)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

In

Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC)

Armando Sadiku (FC Cartagena)

Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners)

Out

Tiri (End of Contract)

Slavko Damajanovic (Joined Bengaluru FC)

Mumbai City FC

In

Vinit Rai (Odisha FC)

Akash Mishra (Joined from Hyderabad FC)

Out

Raynier Fernandes (End of Contract)

Gursimrat Singh Gill (End of Contract)

Hardik Bhatt (End of Loan)

Ahmed Jahouh (End of Contract)

Mourtada Fall (End of Contract)

Mandar Rao Dessai (End of Contract)

NorthEast United FC

Out

Arindam Bhattacharja (End of Contract)

Imran Khan (End of Contract)

Gurjinder Kumar (End of Contract)

Provat Lakra (End of Contract)

Mashoor Shereef (End of Contract)

Alex Saji (End of Loan)

Aaron Evans (End of Contract)

Sehnaj Singh (End of Contract)

Kule Mbombo (End of Contract)

Joseba Beitia (End of Contract)

Wilmar Gil (End of Contract)

Alisher Kholmurodov (End of Contract)

Laldanmawia Ralte (End of Contract)

Odisha FC

In

Aphaoba Singh (Punjab FC)

Laldinliana Renthlei (Jamshedpur FC)

Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

Mourtada Fall (Mumbai City FC)

Amey Ranawade (On Loan from Mumbai City FC)

Lenny Rodrgiues (FC Goa)

Out

Dylan D’Silva (End of Contract)

Vinit Rai (End of Contract)

Sebastian Thangmuansang (End of Contract)

Osama Malik (End of Contract)

Nandhakumar Sekar (End of Contract)

Saul Crespo (End of Contract)

Raynier Fernandes (End of Loan)

Denechandra Meitei (End of Contract)

Lalruatthara(End of Contract)

Pedro Martin (End of Contract)

Karan Amin (End of Contract)

