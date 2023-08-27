Mumbai City FC were the rage last Indian Super League season; becoming the earliest ISL League Winners’ Shield clinchers and scoring the most number of goals (54). While Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh took care of the scoring part upfront, it was Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known as Apuia, who controlled the midfield proceedings as Des Buckingham’s side transformed into a winning machine.

The midfield lynchpin may only be 22 but the Indian Super League’s (ISL) Emerging Player of the League in 2020-21 has already established himself as one of the best home-grown midfielders. Known for his work rate, tenacity, interception and passing, Apuia added another facet to his game last season —bombing forward to showcase his attacking skills and scoring three goals (most for him in a season).

Now at the start of a new season, the Mizoram footballer has set new targets for himself as he looks to constantly improve.

“I have set some targets for myself but it also depends on what position I am made to play by the coach. I have set several goals for different positions. If I play as No 6 then it’s difficult to score goals or make assists as it’s a different role than No 10. As I said there’s always some room for improvement and I don’t want to go to the pitch and go through the motion. I want to set targets and want to achieve them,” Apuia told Firstpost.

Despite a record-breaking league phase, Mumbai failed to reach the ISL final after losing to Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals, highlighting the competitiveness of the league. With an influx of bigger names this season and clubs spending more money than ever, many expect the 2023-24 edition to be the toughest of them all.

Mumbai City have brought in India’s No 1 left-back Akash Mishra, centre-back Tiri, and midfielder Yoell van Nieff to replace Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh who have joined the revolution happening at Odisha FC, spearheaded by former Mumbai City Fc manager Sergio Lobera.

Similarly, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and other ISL rivals have also added reinforcements to their sides.

While the fight for the shield and the title is going to intensify, Apuia feels that Mumbai’s new signings and mantra of focusing on the present and not worrying about the opponents should hold the Islanders in good stead.

“There’s always room for improvement and I hope the new reinforcements help us make that. We didn’t achieve consistency last season by talking all the time that we needed to win all the matches. We focussed on one game at a time and that’s what we are going to do again. The focus is always on the next game and not on matches beyond that,” the midfielder explained.

“Coach always says that we need to focus on the next game and not think about the other games or the team we are facing. That we should not put ourselves under any added pressure. That was one of the keys to our success. And giving our best and sticking to the coach’s plans.

“Every season Mohun Bagan are giving a good fight and they keep signing good players including foreign players. But this season (a) lot of teams have signed new players to rebuild and become more competitive. I think this will be the most competitive ISL season.”

Ahead of the ISL 2023-24, Mumbai City are engaged in the Durand Cup and have already reached the quarter-finals. In the AFC Champions League group stage they are drawn against Neymar’s Al Hilal, record four-time winners.

Last season Mumbai became the first Indian side to win a match in the Champions League but with the nation now losing the sole spot in the ACL, the Buckingham-coached side will be the last club from the country to play in the continental competition for the foreseeable future.

It’s going to be a tough challenge for sure but one that Apuia and his teammates are relishing.

“Compared to last year we are much fitter and better. We have much better team chemistry and the core has been retained by the team, so we are doing good in all areas,” the former NorthEast United FC captain said before the draw.

“It’s (Champions League) going to be important for us especially when we don’t know when India will be next playing in the Champions League. Saudi clubs have spent a lot of money so it’s an interesting challenge. It’s difficult to prepare for a top team but we need to continue to do what we do regularly to prepare for ISL.”

There’s a lot more to fight for this season apart from the ISL and domestic cup tournaments for Indian players. Apart from the continental competitions, the national team is also scheduled to play various tournaments in the lead-up to the AFC Asian Cup which will take place in January next year.

Apuia missed all international football commitments in 2022 due to injuries and made his return only in June this year during the Intercontinental Cup before missing the SAFF Championship.

He may have been away from the side but India’s consecutive victories in 2023 in the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament, Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship and the growing popularity of Indian football are not lost on him.

The midfielder also hopes to make it to the Asian Cup squad amid stiff competition from Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar and Glan Martins.

“It’s (Indian football) growing. Since ISL started, more players are interested in playing football and salaries have also increased. More people are interested in Indian football now. Even those who were interested in European football follow Indian football now. Especially with the Indian team doing well, we have more fans now. I spoke to Chhangte about this and told him that we have more people coming to Indian football now and that’s a good thing.

“It’s difficult to speak about the Asian Cup because it’s a long time to go. I will give my best at the club to show to India head coach Igor (Stimac) that I am working hard to deserve a place. That’s all I can do, work hard,” he signed off.