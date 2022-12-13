Just like last week, this week of the Indian Super League (ISL) delivered, both in terms of action and goals. Chennaiyin FC produced the headline act, putting seven past a hapless NorthEast United FC outfit. ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, too, registered victories, with FC Goa also posting a 3-0 win over Odisha FC. The final game of the week saw the Kerala Blasters take on Bengaluru FC – an encounter last season’s finalists won 3-2.

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Abdenasser El Khayati is the ISL’s newest cheat code

At the weekend, Chennaiyin FC blasted past NorthEast United FC, ultimately scoring seven goals and ensuring that further misery was piled on the Highlanders. And one man stole the show – Abdenasser El Khayati.

The Dutchman has already developed quite a reputation on these shores. Blessed with immense technical quality, his ability to jink past a challenge and be a step ahead of the defenders is perhaps second to none. What makes him even more special, though, is his end product.

From the Marina Machans’ standpoint, it is, thus, a shame that he has only played 318 minutes. That he has still managed seven goals and four assists tell you how much of an impact he could have if he features regularly. These numbers, by the way, indicate that he has a goal involvement every 28 minutes.

Against NorthEast, El Khayati scored three and made two assists, an ISL record for most goal contributions in a match.

Sounds pretty ominous, right?

This has a caveat attached to it though. For all the merry Chennaiyin FC made in Guwahati on Saturday, they conceded thrice to a NorthEast United FC side that hardly scores more than one across ninety minutes. El Khayati aside, they don’t seem to carry much of a goal threat either. Yes, they have players who can produce a spectacular assist or a goal but it has not been a constant feature – part of what explains their current standing.

With those around them also not covering themselves in glory, the door is still ajar for Chennaiyin FC to make the playoffs. Remember, six of the 11 teams will qualify this year, and the Marina Machans are only two points adrift of the sixth spot at the time of writing.

Whatever they do, though, will invariably revolve around El Khayati. He is, simply put, a consistent cheat code in the ISL, who ensures a regular supply of goals, assists and breathtaking skill. And if he starts matches more often, well, you fear for many defenders in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC back at top, ATK Mohun Bagan within touching distance

A couple of weeks ago, the Hyderabad FC faithful would have been forgiven to think if this season would end in relative disappointment. They were not struggling but they had lost two games in succession, which considering their upward trajectory since the start of last season, was a fall from grace.

Similarly, ATK Mohun Bagan were not optimizing the resources at their disposal. Again, they were not a team in turmoil, but they were not making as many waves as they should have been.

Two or three weeks in football, though, changes a lot of things. And so, here ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC are – near the perch of the table, and overcoming obstacles that had been sticking out prior to this turnaround.

For Hyderabad FC, that was about the sparse number of chances they were creating, and the fewer number of goals they were scoring. Last week, they put three past Chennaiyin FC, and on Friday, they made the net bulge twice against East Bengal. The best part, however, was that they could have scored many more goals, had they been more clinical. There was an incision to their play and whenever they attacked, they looked like carving East Bengal open.

The Mariners, meanwhile, have had to field questions about their defensive stability this season. In their opening six games, they conceded 10 goals. But they have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches, which is the first time ATK Mohun Bagan have done so in their brief history.

They have only scored a goal apiece in these fixtures. With Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous around, though, goal-scoring is never going to be a problem, despite recent returns. It was all about how tight they could keep things at the back.

Now, that seems to have been ticked off the bucket list, much like Hyderabad FC and their malaise of not creating enough clear-cut chances. And hence, the defending champions’ ascent to top spot, and the Mariners’ consolidation of third place, should not be a surprise.

If anything, it could be a sign that the worst, as far as this season is concerned, is behind them.

Alarming gulf in quality between Blasters and Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC and the Kerala Blasters are on two opposite ends of the ISL spectrum. The Blasters are finding ways to win, they are scoring freely, they are keeping clean sheets and are doing everything that is expected from a top-drawer outfit.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have won the odd game but have been largely uninspiring. A win against FC Goa promised to turn around their campaign, only for them to lose two on the spin and come crashing back down to reality.

And Sunday was the clearest indication yet of how far they are from the perch (both literally and metaphorically). That, considering Bengaluru FC had lost five times prior to their game against the Kerala Blasters, tells you where they are at.

The 3-2 score-line, in fact, flattered the Blues a touch. The Kerala Blasters dominated the game from start to finish, and battered the visitors into submission. They had seven shots on target and 14 shots on goal overall. Bengaluru FC, in contrast, only had five shots at goal, two of which made the net bulge, of which one was a penalty.

The more damning aspect, though, was how disjointed the visitors looked at times. While the Blasters stitched together neat attacking patterns in and around the opposition box, the Blues resorted to hoping for moments of individual brilliance. Javi Hernandez produced a stunning volley in the last quarter of the game, although that acted as a consolation.

So, on Sunday, three things became painfully clear from a Bengaluru FC perspective. The Blues, who prided themselves on defensive solidity in pre-season, seem to have lost that blueprint somewhere. Against teams like the Kerala Blasters, who pass and move, the Blues continue to struggle because they are too static. And the gulf in quality between these two sides, or any top ISL club for that matter, could not have been more alarming or evident.

The Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are exactly where they want to be. They have now won five successive games. Their attack is purring, midfield looks cohesive and they seem capable of challenging for the honors that really matter.

