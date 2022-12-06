The Indian Super League (ISL), as always, provided plenty of action this week, with as many as 14 goals being scored. Mumbai City FC got the ball rolling with a convincing 4-1 victory over FC Goa. A day later, Odisha FC extended their unbeaten streak at home, winning 2-1 against NorthEast United FC. Hyderabad FC also won, defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Bengaluru FC could not carry on the momentum they generated last week, going down 1-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan. Jamshedpur FC were also blanked 1-0 by the Kerala Blasters.

League leaders @MumbaiCityFC register another win, defending Champions @HydFCOfficial get back on track, and much more! Here are all the results from Matchweek 9️⃣! 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/q8zkFGeq1I — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2022

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Grass is green, water is wet, and Mumbai City FC are scoring again

The ISL is a highly volatile league and it is tough for any team to assert their dominance for large swathes. But there is plenty of evidence suggesting that Mumbai City FC could buck that trend. On Thursday, FC Goa faced the full wrath of the Islanders. The Gaurs were the architects of their own downfall at times but they were pressurised into mistakes because of just how good Mumbai City FC were.

Jorge Pererya Diaz hustled and harried the defenders out of possession. Lallianzuala Chhangte kept using the space vacated by Diaz, with Bipin Singh a constant threat on the flanks. Ahmed Jahouh and Apuia dominated the middle of the park, and Greg Stewart, well, did Greg Stewart things. And then, just as FC Goa would have felt Mumbai City FC had gotten bored of scoring goals, substitute Alberto Noguera almost tore the net off.

The ISL is not a sprint but a marathon. So, the Islanders, you’d assume, would know that this stretch might not count for much if they fail to recreate this magic in the games that matter. But that is still a while away. For now, you can’t help but drool over what this galaxy of Mumbai City FC stars can do.

Them making the net bulge almost seems inevitable now. Much like grass being green or water being wet. And that, especially in the ISL, speaks volumes.

Jamshedpur and NorthEast United’s forgettable season plummet further

In football, there are often two types of struggling teams. One breed is of those who are not playing particularly badly but have not enjoyed the rub of the green. Then, there is another batch that is doing nothing right on a football pitch and their ineffectiveness does not really come as a surprise to anyone. Unfortunately for Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, they fall into the latter category.

While the Men of Steel have four points to show for their toil, the Highlanders have managed a grand total of zero points all season. Jamshedpur FC’s only win this campaign came against NorthEast United FC.

Jamshedpur FC have lacked cohesion throughout. They have not defended properly and have resorted to hoofing the ball upfield in the name of attack. Against the Kerala Blasters on Sunday, that trend continued, and they failed to get anything out of the game.

Effort, as far as the Men of Steel are concerned, has not been as much of an issue. Quality, however, is. And unless they overhaul the squad completely, and magically find a philosophy that starts working, they might feature in the bottom trenches until this season ends.

Speaking of the Highlanders, well, they have somehow upstaged Jamshedpur FC in terms of mediocrity. They are yet to win or draw a fixture in 2022-23, and much of that is down to how they are playing football.

At the back, Arindam Bhattacharya seems to make a mistake every time he starts. In midfield, they don’t hold onto the ball long enough to create anything substantial, and in the final third, they haven’t had the composure to make the net bulge often enough. 4 goals scored, and 18 conceded tells you all you’d want to know about their fortunes.

So, you kind of get why both of these teams are where they are. And this weekend, both of them plummeted deeper into trouble. The eternal optimist would say that the only trajectory possible now is upwards. But the realist, or anyone who has watched these teams play this season, would say that a deeper nadir could yet be possible.

That perhaps sums it up.

Hyderabad FC are up and running again

Two defeats, especially when talking about a side of Hyderabad FC’s ilk, may not be enough to suggest that they are on a downward spiral. But one win is enough to make them believe that anything is possible again – primarily because Hyderabad FC are a champion side.

Against Chennaiyin FC, there were glimpses that the defending champions were getting back to their best. Bartholomew Ogbeche did not score but they did make the net ripple thrice. Their approach play was also a lot snappier and they created many more chances than they have done lately, pointing towards a possible renaissance. In fact, this was the first time since 13 October that they had scored more than one goal in a game – the last being a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC.

That said, a few flaws resurfaced. Akash Mishra was often caught too narrow or too high up, meaning that he left spaces behind and on the outside. Ogbeche lacked a bit of confidence and in the first half, the defending champions looked slightly nervy.

But this is Hyderabad FC we are talking about, and they have a habit of figuring things out on the fly. A 3-1 win, that too against a highly inconsistent Chennaiyin FC, might not look like a big deal in isolation. Due to what preceded it, though, it could be the encounter that gets Hyderabad FC’s title defence back on track.

Kerala Blasters aim for the stars

After all the success last season, this campaign did not begin particularly well. The joy of an opening day victory quickly gave way to disappointing results, meaning that at one point, the Kerala Blasters faithful thought that the promise, which had carried over from 2021-22, would prove another false dawn.

Cut to right about now. They have won four games on the bounce (for the first time ever) and seem every bit the side that was tipped to go one better than last season. On Sunday, they were not at their best against a Jamshedpur FC side that has to do a fair bit of soul-searching themselves. Yet, they managed to grind out a result at the Furnace, showing the sort of stability and steel that defined their 2021-22 campaign.

It is not a surprise that this upturn has coincided with greater defensive solidity. In the past four matches, they have only conceded once, with clean sheets coming against Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. Even against FC Goa, they only shipped a solitary goal.

That, apart from injecting belief into the side, has allowed their attacking players to make a difference. Whenever Adrian Luna or Sahal Abdul Samad craft a goal-scoring opportunity, it is usually to help their side nudge ahead. Similarly, the goal-scoring exploits of Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kalyuzhnyi have enabled them to surge ahead in contests, rather than continue chasing it.

This is, in many ways, what the Kerala Blasters fans thought their season would look like, especially after the peaks they scaled last season. It has taken a time to get here. But now that they are here, they are probably aiming for the stars.

