This week of the Indian Super League was not short of action, with FC Goa blanking ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 and Mumbai City FC continuing their dominance this season with a 4-0 victory. The Kerala Blasters snapped Hyderabad FC’s unbeaten run, with Chennaiyin FC piling further misery on Jamshedpur FC, courtesy of a 3-1 win. Odisha FC, meanwhile, got the better of East Bengal in a see-saw contest in Kolkata.

.@HydFCOfficial‘s unbeaten streak was finally broken but they still finish Matchweek 7️⃣ at the top of the #HeroISL Table! 🟡⚫#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/zMCXYr6N63 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 20, 2022

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Odisha FC add another remarkable comeback to their catalogue

Odisha FC have developed quite an extensive catalogue of turnarounds this season. Prior to Friday, they had won six points from losing positions, the most in the league. Against East Bengal, they stuck to that narrative, going 2-0 down in the first half before a four-goal salvo secured three points.

So, the fighting spirit that has been missing for much of the past two seasons, is most certainly back. While that is always a good trait to have, it does come with a caveat.

Odisha FC have rescued points from all sorts of perilous positions this season. There will, however, come a time when they might not be able to do so. And then, they might be left ruing the poor starts they have been enduring to matches.

As for East Bengal, well, they had the Juggernauts dancing to their tunes in the opening 45 minutes. They pressed, won the ball in midfield often and used the pace of VP Suhair on the flanks. Everything that must have been said in the pre-match talk was being implemented and East Bengal, at times, seemed irresistible.

Until……they weren’t.

The second half unravelling was one that their fans have seen countless times in the ISL. They would be happy that they did not concede six to Odisha FC this time out (having done so twice previously) but the concession of four goals, that too when comfortably placed at half-time, would be worrying.

If the first half was defined by control, composure and calmness, the second was symbolised by franticness and an attempt to find flamboyance that simply was not there. It also exposed the tactical shortcomings of this side.

A loss, especially in the ISL, never feels good, or right. A loss, after the kind of start East Bengal had, feels worse. But a loss, which included a near-perfect first-half display, should also count for something. To forget the nightmarish second-half and just concentrate on the positives will take some doing though.

Oh, Bengaluru FC, is there a way back?

If you saw their capitulation against Mumbai City FC, you would probably say no. They made elementary errors and barely created anything of note. Their commitment also came into question, with Simon Grayson quipping that none of his players had done enough to say that they deserved a place in the side in their next game.

The Bengaluru FC manager also admitted that he had no option but to manage this group of players. Unless you hate the Blues, you would feel a little sympathetic towards how things have crumbled this season. That said, you wouldn’t be wrong in admitting that you saw all of this coming as well.

Bengaluru FC could’ve avoided this completely. Last season, when they limped to a sixth-placed finish, they decided to part ways with Marco Pezzaiuoli, despite the German coach asking for time to mould the side.

Success, and instant success, has always been non-negotiable for a BFC manager. Now, though, they are realising that they might not have the resources to dream about success. Sunil Chhetri was left out against the Islanders. Sandesh Jhingan looked like a below-average defender at best, and Roy Krishna seems to have lost the goal-scoring touch that has defined his ISL career.

The most problematic part, though, is that the Blues are not doing the simple things right. They are not keeping possession, they are not tracking runners, and they are not creating enough chances. Football is usually governed by these straightforward principles. And when this feels complicated, like Bengaluru FC are making it seem, you know there is something wrong.

Which brings us to…..

How are Mumbai City FC scoring so many goals?

Well, because they have the most effervescent attack in the league. And their attacking players know exactly what is expected of them. If that was not enough, Apuia bombed forward regularly against Bengaluru FC, scooped up the Player of the Match award, and bagged himself a goal, all while Ahmed Jahouh orchestrated proceedings from a slightly deeper position.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz has found his feet too. Greg Stewart looks as good as he was in Jamshedpur FC colours last season, and their Indian wingers carry an incessant goal threat. Their approach play always has purpose, whether it be in central areas or on the flanks, and whenever they attack, everyone seems on the same page.

That’s why they are scoring so many goals. A bit like stating the obvious actually.

FC Goa exact sweet revenge on Juan Ferrando and ATK Mohun Bagan

Last season, FC Goa were struggling. They were not scoring goals, and they were shipping plenty of them. Juan Ferrando, the Gaurs’ manager then, put up a brave face at the start of the campaign, only to swap it for the riches of ATK Mohun Bagan mid-season.

That didn’t particularly go down well in Goa. But that seems a thing of the past. Not just because they have now won for the first time against the Mariners (with Ferrando in charge), but also because the Gaurs look much more poised for a title tilt than they ever did under Ferrando.

For the first quarter of the game, it felt like they would score every time they attacked. They swarmed the middle third, dispossessed ATK Mohun Bagan players in dangerous areas, and drew a string of saves from Vishal Kaith. They didn’t score during that passage but that hard work was rewarded after the break, rippling the net thrice.

If anything, this was a performance that told Ferrando that Goa are in a better space than they were in the past couple of seasons. In contrast, Ferrando has spent a truckload of money at ATK Mohun Bagan but there haven’t been any tangible signs that the Mariners are better-placed than they were when he took over.

Some things come around a lot quicker than expected, eh?

Kerala Blasters’ wild season gets wilder

If you were a Kerala Blasters fan a few weeks ago, you might’ve feared the worst. Defeats came in all shapes and sizes, and it seemed last season’s magic was a distant memory. Cut to November, and the Blasters have now won three games on the spin – for the first time ever in the ISL.

So, you kind of get how wild and topsy-turvy this season has already been, right?

This victory, though, which came against Hyderabad FC, has the potential to shape their campaign. The Blasters were not spotless by any stretch. On most other days, Hyderabad FC would have punished them, and Kerala would have ideally wanted more than the 32% possession they enjoyed. But it was a win.

And that, most times in the ISL, is all that matters. There is a steeliness about the Blasters now, and their front four, which seemed disjointed earlier in the season, seem to be understanding each other’s movements a lot better. It may again be a false dawn – something their fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Or, it could be the start of something special. Either way, don’t put it past them to make this already wild campaign even wilder.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.