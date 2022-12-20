Another week of the Indian Super League (ISL) has flown by, and as usual, there was plenty to keep the fans enthralled. It began with ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC playing out a goalless draw. Mumbai City FC then rocked up in Kolkata and thumped East Bengal. Bengaluru FC scraped past Jamshedpur FC on Saturday, with FC Goa also registering a win.

On Monday, Chennaiyin FC and the Kerala Blasters went toe to toe, eventually settling for a share of the spoils.

We’re at the halfway mark in the #HeroISL 2022-23 season! 🤩 Has your team moved ⬆️ or ⬇️ from the same point last season? 🤔#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/T1k3zJ6pPz — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2022

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

A week of firsts ft. Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City, NorthEast and Odisha

Pick out any matchweek of the ISL, and chances are that it will be action-packed. For good or for bad. What is not as common, though, is records being scripted, and that is exactly what happened this week.

On Thursday, ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC played out a 0-0 draw. A goalless stalemate, especially involving two relatively organized units, is not a surprise. What made this special was that this was the first goalless draw the ISL had seen this season – comfortably the longest any other season has had to wait for such a game.

It was not short on quality. Odisha FC had plenty of possession (53% to be exact) and had as many as 17 shots on goal. Only two hit the target but on any other day, had the rub of the green gone their way, they would have carved open the Mariners.

The draw also ensured that both sides solidified their respective spots in the top four. Such games, especially against outfits that are perched in and around you on the table, can morph into six-pointers. So, while both teams would not be happy with just a point, they might not be entirely disheartened by a point either.

Because a point, as NorthEast United FC have found out this season, is very hard to attain. It has now been ten matches, and they have never looked likely of even drawing a contest, let alone win a fixture. This is also the first time any team in the ISL has lost ten games on the spin. That it has happened in the opening ten matches is indicative of their plight.

This week, they were put to the sword by FC Goa – days after Chennaiyin FC thumped seven past them. They fared better, only shipping two goals, and even scoring a goal. But if you are rejoicing them conceding two goals, scoring one, and losing – you know something is not quite right.

As the season has progressed, it has become clear that NorthEast United FC are relying on individual brilliance. The problem is that they don’t have many players to produce moments of magic. Against FC Goa, they were all over the shop. There were too many spaces between their defensive and midfield lines. Edu Bedia ghosted into the back post zone for the opener, and Iker Guarrotxena had all the time in the world to rifle the ball past the keeper.

The Highlanders, as is the ISL norm, have changed managers and are hoping that Vincenzo Alberto Annese will brew a magical concoction that will cure them of their current ailments. But it looks like it is just not going to happen.

At the diametrically opposite end of the spectrum are Mumbai City FC, who just can’t stop winning (and scoring). They have now won five consecutive games (for the first time ever in their history), and are looking capable of adding more victories to that kitty.

East Bengal felt the Islanders’ wrath on Friday. Mumbai City FC were not as gung-ho as they usually are. But when they had the ball, they were a sight to behold. Towards the end of that game, they also unleashed Alberto Noguera, Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz in tandem, making several clubs in the ISL envy their attacking depth.

But Friday was not about these big names. Instead, it was about Apuia, who seems to have added a goal-scoring touch to his game. He is regularly making runs beyond the forwards, and is finding himself more often in the box than he has done throughout his career.

Interestingly, he was never as cavalier when at NorthEast United FC, often being the orchestrator of play from deep. Oh, how the Highlanders must be hoping he was still around to turbocharge their campaign.

FC Goa’s stop-start campaign threatens to start again

FC Goa have endured a strange season. At times, they have looked very good. On other occasions, not quite so. Prior to last week, they had lost two games on the bounce, and it felt like their campaign would unravel. But since then, they have won twice.

One thing the Gaurs would want to do is not let up on their intensity. On Saturday, they dominated the Highlanders and created several openings for themselves. They played with confidence and the sort of bravado that you come to expect from an FC Goa team.

So, the more inspiration they can draw from this, the better it will be for them. They are only six points off the top spot, and a few more victories will aid them in their endeavours. That, though, will only happen if they can move away from this stop-start pattern that they have set for themselves.

They are yet to win three games in a row this season, and after stitching together two successive victories for the first time this campaign, that should now be at the top of their bucket list.

Chennaiyin FC momentarily halt the Kerala Blasters’ juggernaut

On Sunday, the footballing world was treated to an extraordinary encounter between Argentina and France. Monday, which saw Chennaiyin FC clash swords with Kerala Blasters was not quite as action-packed, and there was certainly a lot lesser at stake. But it was still a good follow-up for those who tuned in to the ISL after the manic World Cup final.

Both teams did not back down. They tried prizing open the opposition defence. Kerala Blasters did so in the first half, courtesy of Sahal Abdul Samad, who produced a calm left-footed finish. After the break, the hosts grew into the game and left an imprint, with Vincy Baretto, once of the Kerala Blasters parish, making his old side pay. Abdenasser El Khayati did not have his best game but illustrated why he is so highly rated, producing a couple of silky moments that left those watching in awe.

The most refreshing aspect, though, was how both teams looked very accomplished on the ball. Of course, there was the odd spell where football resembled a game of pin-ball but more often than not, it felt like both clubs knew what they wanted to do, both in and out of possession.

The Kerala Blasters, on that particular front, are slightly ahead. Prior to Monday, they were on a five-game winning streak, and it took a brave and courageous display from Chennaiyin FC to deny them three points.

But if the Marina Machans can maintain this level of performance, it might not be long before they start actively competing for the top six. A month or so ago, that felt very far away. Now, it does not seem as distant. In fact, they seem as close to the Kerala Blasters as they have been in the past couple of seasons.

As for the Blasters, well, they would hope their juggernaut has been halted only temporarily.

